WWE Smackdown Live Results 10/2/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for October 2, 2018. The show featured Shelton Benjamin vs. Daniel Bryan, Aiden English releasing his evidence against Lana, and much more. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Paige opened Smackdown with an update from last week, saying authorities showed up to AJ Styles’ house before Samoa Joe could harm his family. She then played a recorded message from Styles at home, saying he didn’t want Joe to be fired because he wants to fight him at Super Show Down.

1. R-Truth and Carmella defeated Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega via submission. Carmella tapped out Zelina Vega with the Code of Silence.

— Backstage Tye Dillinger told Paige he wanted a match with Randy Orton after last week’s attack, which she granted.

— Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods presented the debut episode of New Day Cooks. The Bar hit the ring and attacked the trio before posing with the tag team titles.

2. Randy Orton vs. Tye Dillinger never started. Dillinger attacked Orton on the outside before the match could start, but Orton connected on a DDT on the outside before bending the Perfect 10’s finger backwards through the turnbuckle.

— Rusev and Lana cut a promo on Aiden English in the ring. English hit the stage and showed a video of him singing in the locker room in Milwaukee when Lana showed up. He stopped the video when she said, “I want you.” Rusev left the ring and chased English backstage.

3. Shelton Benjamin defeated Daniel Bryan via pinfall. Daniel Bryan was setting up for his running knee when The Miz hit the ring to attack him. Bryan knocked Miz off the apron before turning around into Pay Dirt, giving Benjamin the pinfall win. After the match, Miz continued his attack on Bryan, hitting him over and over again in the ribs.

4. Asuka defeated Peyton Royce via submission. Naomi knocked down Billie Kay on the outside, while Asuka locked in the Asuka Lock for the submission victory.

— Becky Lynch recapped turning on Charlotte at SummerSlam before winning the title at Hell in a Cell. Lynch called herself the face of the company before unveiling a post for Super Show Down that shows her holding the title over a downed Charlotte. Charlotte came down to the ring to attack her, hitting the spear. Charlotte t-bone suplexed her into the poster and locked the figure four leglock in. She posed on the stage as Smackdown went off the air.