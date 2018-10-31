WWE Smackdown Live Results 10/30/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results. The show featured AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE title, a Trick or Street Fight and more. Make sure you’re here for tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— AJ Styles came out and said he kicked Daniel Bryan in the head last week on purpose. Bryan said he wanted to hit Styles right then and there and the champ said they shouldn’t wait until Crown Jewel, and instead do battle now. They took off their shirts and Shane McMahon came out to call for a referee, signalling the start of the match.

1. WWE Championship match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Daniel Bryan via submission. Styles connected on the Styles Clash, then rolled into the Calf Crusher for the submission victory. After the match, Samoa Joe attacked Styles and Bryan.

— WWE promoted the World Cup Tournament with vignettes from Jeff Hardy and The Miz.

— Paige asked Charlotte to captain the Smackdown Women’s team at Survivor Series and Charlotte said she didn’t think she was the woman for it. Paige asked Charlotte to think about it before giving an answer.

2. Trick or Street Fight: Big E defeated Cesaro via pinfall. The New Day dressed up as The Brood and laid out The Bar and the Big Show before Big E hit the Big Ending for the win.

— Shane McMahon gathered all Smackdown competitors in the World Cup competition and told them if they lose to a Raw superstar, they’re no longer welcome on Smackdown.

— Paige announced AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE title at Crown Jewel.

3. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated R-Truth via pinfall. Nakamura hit the Kinsasha for the win.

— Becky Lynch cut a promo on Ronda Rousey ahead of their Survivor Series showdown.

4. Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz and Randy Orton via pinfall. Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb on Miz for the victory. Orton laid out Miz, Hardy and Mysterio with an RKO directly after the match.