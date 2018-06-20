WWE Smackdown Live Results 6/19/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 19, 2018. The post-Money in the Bank episode featured a tag team championship match, a new No. 1 contender named for AJ Styles’ WWE title and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.
WWE Smackdown Live Results:
– Carmella celebrated beating Asuka at Money in the Bank before she was confronted by Ellska (Ellsworth dressed up as Asuka). Asuka hit the ring and took out Ellsworth before Carmella nailed her with a superkick. Carmella and Ellsworth celebrated while escaping up the entrance ramp.
1. Becky Lynch defeated Billie Kay. Lynch took out Peyton Royce on the outside with a dive off the apron. Back in the ring, Lynch rolled Kay into the Dis-arm-her for the tap out.
– Jeff Hardy was shown backstage saying he won’t ever forget what Shinsuke Nakamura did to him last week. He said he couldn’t see as he turned around with his face painted and with white contacts. He said his eyes are now open.
– SAnitY attacked The Usos before their match could start. They celebrated while standing over Jimmy and Jey.
2. Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated The Good Brothers. Rowan got the blind tag on Harper and the duo hit a double powerbomb on Karl Anderson for the pinfall.
3. Gauntlet Match to be the No. 1 Contender for AJ Styles WWE Championship at Extreme Rules: Rusev defeated Big E, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe and The Miz. The Bludgeon Brothers starred down Bryan as he made his entrance. Bryan defeated Big E after hitting the running knee. Joe entered next and locked in the Cochina Clutch on the outside with the referee’s count approaching 10. Bryan reversed Joe and rolled back into the ring as Joe was counted out. The Bludgeon Brothers attacked Bryan and hit a double powerbomb, setting The Miz up for a Skull Crushing Finale and the pinfall. Rusev defeated The Miz after he locked in the Accolade and Miz tapped out. Styles came out and shook hands with Rusev. Aiden English stuck his hand out and faked out Styles when the champ went to shake his hand. Styles hit English before taking his belt and jumping out of the ring.
What does a Cochina Clutch entail? I assume, at minimum, you need a frisky chola that’s ready to party
It is when you hold onto a tequila bottle so hard when you’re swigging on it that you wake up cuddling it.
I don’t get the Bludgeon Brothers thing. Of all people, why would they randomly attack Bryan? I assume this is setting up a tag match of some kind at Extreme Rules, so now we have to wait for the totally-not-expected segment next week where they attack some other singles wrestler, who will then team with Bryan at the PPV.
I guess I appreciate the variety if they’re putting Bryan on a tag path for a short while, but the whole thing just seems weird and random.
I think it was a call-back to the time he feuded with the Wyatts and pretended to join but then left and beat up Bray Wyatt. I don’t remember many details of the feud, but the look that Rowan and Harper gave him on the ramp was all, “We remember you and what you did”. Because Daniel was on the shelf for a while they never really got around to giving hi comeuppance.
Maybe The Miz hired them to do it or whatever as the beginning of Miz vs Bryan possibly at Summerslam. That or maybe it was supposed to be Cass but he got fired earlier today so they had to come up with something
That would make sense, but the Bludgies aren’t supposed to be their Wyatt family characters. New gimmick, new outfits, slightly modified names, no interaction with Bray, etc. To have them break the soft-reboot by suddenly acknowledging a years-old angle with Bryan would be pretty counterproductive.
@Ghost of Curt Hennig it was the only logical thing I could think of. I’m all for the Bludgies moving out of the Wyatt Family shadow, maybe this was their last bit of unfinished business before moving on. @poop I could see Miz nudging them in that direction, but they have no reason to listen to Miz. He is really good at picking up henchmen, but after Bray I doubt the Bludgies want another guy telling them what to do. I think you’re right that it was gonna be Cass and they had to scramble.
Fun fact: Cass was apparently fired for his attitude and for drinking.
[www.si.com]
@Ghost of Curt Hennig – They’ve moved on and become their own thing, but they’re still distinctly Luke Harper and Eric Rowan and they were still Wyatts, so it makes sense. It’s not like those things didn’t happen. Whether Endy_Mion is right, though, who knows.