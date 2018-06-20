WWE Smackdown Live Results 6/19/18

YouTube

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 19, 2018. The post-Money in the Bank episode featured a tag team championship match, a new No. 1 contender named for AJ Styles’ WWE title and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Carmella celebrated beating Asuka at Money in the Bank before she was confronted by Ellska (Ellsworth dressed up as Asuka). Asuka hit the ring and took out Ellsworth before Carmella nailed her with a superkick. Carmella and Ellsworth celebrated while escaping up the entrance ramp.

1. Becky Lynch defeated Billie Kay. Lynch took out Peyton Royce on the outside with a dive off the apron. Back in the ring, Lynch rolled Kay into the Dis-arm-her for the tap out.

– Jeff Hardy was shown backstage saying he won’t ever forget what Shinsuke Nakamura did to him last week. He said he couldn’t see as he turned around with his face painted and with white contacts. He said his eyes are now open.

– SAnitY attacked The Usos before their match could start. They celebrated while standing over Jimmy and Jey.

2. Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated The Good Brothers. Rowan got the blind tag on Harper and the duo hit a double powerbomb on Karl Anderson for the pinfall.

3. Gauntlet Match to be the No. 1 Contender for AJ Styles WWE Championship at Extreme Rules: Rusev defeated Big E, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe and The Miz. The Bludgeon Brothers starred down Bryan as he made his entrance. Bryan defeated Big E after hitting the running knee. Joe entered next and locked in the Cochina Clutch on the outside with the referee’s count approaching 10. Bryan reversed Joe and rolled back into the ring as Joe was counted out. The Bludgeon Brothers attacked Bryan and hit a double powerbomb, setting The Miz up for a Skull Crushing Finale and the pinfall. Rusev defeated The Miz after he locked in the Accolade and Miz tapped out. Styles came out and shook hands with Rusev. Aiden English stuck his hand out and faked out Styles when the champ went to shake his hand. Styles hit English before taking his belt and jumping out of the ring.