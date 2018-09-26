WWE Smackdown Live Results 9/25/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for September 25, 2018. The show featured Becky Lynch attacking Charlotte at a photo shoot, Aiden English saying something happened with Lana in Milwaukee, and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.
WWE Smackdown Live Results:
— Smackdown opened with the MizTV set, with R-Truth and Carmella in Miz’s place. They welcomed out Daniel Bryan to talk about his upcoming Super Show-Down matchup against Miz for a chance to fight for the WWE Championship. Miz came out and asked what R-Truth was doing. R-Truth said he beat Miz, and if he was a champion, he would have taken his title, so he took his show. Miz talked down Bryan before R-Truth interrupted him and challenged him to a match for the rights to the show.
1. The Miz defeated R-Truth for the rights to MizTV via pinfall. Miz hit Daniel Bryan’s running knee for the pinfall on R-Truth.
