Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live taping results and spoilers from London, England, for May 13, 2019.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Roman Reigns and The Miz open the show with a promo. They’re quickly interrupted by Shane McMahon and Elias, then were attacked by McMahon, Elias, Daniel Bryan, and Rowan. The Usos made the save. Miz is barred from the building, a tag team match is made for later in the show, and if Miz interferes, the steel cage match at Money in the Bank is off.