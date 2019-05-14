WWE Smackdown Live Taping Results And Spoilers From London, England 5/14/19

Pro Wrestling Editor
05.14.19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live taping results and spoilers from London, England, for May 13, 2019. The show featured a confrontation between the WWE Champion and the number one contender, a fatal four-way match with Money in the Bank implications®, and more. Make sure you’re here tonight for the Smackdown Live open discussion thread as the show airs in the United States, and here again tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Roman Reigns and The Miz open the show with a promo. They’re quickly interrupted by Shane McMahon and Elias, then were attacked by McMahon, Elias, Daniel Bryan, and Rowan. The Usos made the save. Miz is barred from the building, a tag team match is made for later in the show, and if Miz interferes, the steel cage match at Money in the Bank is off.

