WWE decided to give its talent Christmas day off by doubling up on Smackdowns last night, much like they did on Monday when they taped two Raws at once. What follows are spoilers from that second Smackdown, and I urge you to remember that these are real, actual spoilers, and unlike the Raw ones, things actually happened.
It’s a Rusev Day Miracle!
On the twelfth day of Rusev, Smackdown gave to me
Twelve RKOs
Eleven dance breaks
The Perfect Ten, Tye Dillinger
Nine beatdowns by The Man
Eight teams in the Mixed Match Challenge
Seven Miz TVs
Six One Nine
I HAVE TIL FIVE
Four pancakes
EC III
Two Iiconics
And an appearance by Mustafa Ali
+1
Rusev bless us, every one!
+Rhodes
Perfect. Just perfect.
+1. After reading this, my heart grew three sizes.
If only every day could be Rusev Day… Wait, it is. Every day is Rusev Day. It’s a Rusev Day miracle!
+ IIIIIIIIII Haaaavvvvee til FFFFIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIVVVVVVVVVVVVE!!
+1👏
Last night Vince was visited by the Ghosts of Rusev Day Past, Rusev Day Present and Rusev Day Yet to Come and his cold miserly demeanor finally broke.
“You there, boy! What day is it?”
“Why it’s Rusev Day sir!”
“I haven’t missed it! Go find me the largest Bulgarian you can!”
“the 054, which is still not a great name for that move.”
Meh, it’s a reverse 450 I mean, it works just fine. Though I still find it hard to believe there isn’t a single wrestler who named their finisher the “Fahrenheit 450”.
Firebreaker Chip was going to do that, but he couldn’t do the move.
Not even 10 years ago they’d call it the IED and they’d have Ali do it on a coffin with a flag draped over it I’ll take 054
“Unlike RAW, things happened on SmackDown” is a sentence that could be written after three SmackDowns a month and it would be true.
Man, Almas can’t buy a win
It’s always Andrade Cien Almost with him.
Also, Bryan saying Santa isn’t real in front of at least dozens of kids is just evil. He drives a reindeer drawn sleigh, Daniel. Leave him alone!
Nakamura’s US Title Run is over and done.
Time to turn him face and let him be fun.
I realize that this may be too much to hope,
And it could happen so badly I may need a rope.
Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is almost in sight.
I want this to happen with all of my might!
They better build Nakamura up as the babyface that takes the belt off Bryan. Him or Rusev.
nah i’m kidding it’s totally gonna be randy again
The Mustafa Ali Main Roster push is definitely a thing I knew I wanted but figured would never happen in a million years, so this’ll be fun while its lasts.