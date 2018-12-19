WWE Smackdown Live: Full Spoilers For Next Week’s Christmas Day Edition

12.19.18 2 hours ago 23 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE decided to give its talent Christmas day off by doubling up on Smackdowns last night, much like they did on Monday when they taped two Raws at once. What follows are spoilers from that second Smackdown, and I urge you to remember that these are real, actual spoilers, and unlike the Raw ones, things actually happened.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spoilers#WWE
TAGSspoilersWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP