Smackdown’s New Fox TV Logo Has Been Sighted

WWE

It’s no surprise that Smackdown will get new branding when it moves from Tuesdays on USA to Fridays on Fox this fall. The show’s current logo has been in use since the Brand Split in 2016, when it moved from Thursdays on Syfy to Tuesdays on USA (not as big a deal because those channels are owned by the same company) and became Smackdown Live. Prior to that, the “Smack” and the “Down” were separated onto two lines, but then they moved “Smackdown” to the top line so that “Live” could go underneath. Now the logo’s changing again, and Twitter brings us a glimpse of what they’ll presumably be using once they move to Fox.