WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/19/19

Last week, Kofi Kingston asked Mr. McMahon exactly what he needed to do to get a WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania. The WWE Chairman spelled it out for him: He must defeat Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, The Bar and Rowan in a Gauntlet Match. Can The Dreadlocked Dynamo overcome these immense odds and punch his ticket to WrestleMania? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Tonight, Kofi Kingston runs a gauntlet to get into the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania. It should be an emotional experience no matter what.

2. Knowing WWE’s booking in 2019, he’ll beat everyone except Rowan, then lose in the final seconds and be really depressed. Then next week he’ll get the match anyway, just because.

3. Hoping Miz pulls a Ric Flair tonight and shows up in street clothes and a neck brace to attack Shane McMahon with a baseball bat.

4. The Boss-n-Hug Connection FINALLY show up to give the IIconics their due. If Peyton and Bill don’t get added to the WrestleMania match, that’s gonna be a real slog.

5. Savage:

We all wish you would https://t.co/y1x0ea6r70 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 19, 2019

