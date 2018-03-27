WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/27/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
What was supposed to be a joyous night ended in misery. SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan, who was riding high off the announcement that he was cleared to return to the ring, began the night by celebrating the news with the WWE Universe. But his firing of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn had unexpected consequences, as KO & Zayn brutalized Bryan, resulting in The “Yes!” Movement’s leader leaving the arena on a stretcher. Will Bryan address the events of last week? Will he even be able to make it to SmackDown LIVE? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Daniel Bryan got taken out last week, Kevin Owen is back to being Kevin Steen on Twitter, El Generico popped up again and Shane McMahon’s in the hospital. What the hell’s the plan for that match now? No match?
2. Nakamura vs. Shelton Benjamin is great and all, but what do we have to do to get Nak vs. Gable?
3. Bobby Roode and Randy Orton will team up to take on Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh. I bet Roode and Orton get along great and nobody gets RKO’d.
4. New Day takes on the Bludgies, so get your little hammers ready!
5. Charlotte Flair’s facing Natalya in a rematch from last week. It’s gotta be hard to sell a WrestleMania feud when your opponent’s on a different roster.
Enjoy the show!
Show opens with Daniel Bryan in the ring saying since he doesn’t have a tag team partner for Mania, he challenges the Undertaker! Light go off, Taker comes out and accepts, looks at the camera and says “Fu¢k you Cena.”
Anyone know why Charlotte was pulled from the MMC?
If Sami Zayn is temporarily back to El Generico I want Becky Lynch to temporarily bring back La Luchadora to form an incognito mixed tag match.
Thanks for the clarification, sometimes when I see Becks or Mickie my eyes get all heart-emoji and it interferes with my memory.
Yeah I just remember Mickie getting unveiled and having a ridiculous smile on her face and eventually friending up with Alexa against Becky.
Originally it was Becky when she fought Alexa. Then during a cage match Mickie wore it to distract Becky.
Wasn’t that Mickie James?
Happy Rusev Day!
Bryan’s partner should be Itami. Owens can finally get his comeuppance. Slow build for that one.
But who attacked Hideo in the parking lot!!!
Nak and Shelton tonight!? What the fuck!? Wish I could see it. I know it isn’t Shinsuke’s fault WWE is scheduling him to fight dudes who are treading water so he can build momentum at their expense, but I would love it if these guys had a legit match with consequences and a possibility *Uso voice* Shelton Benjamin could win.