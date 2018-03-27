WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/27/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

What was supposed to be a joyous night ended in misery. SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan, who was riding high off the announcement that he was cleared to return to the ring, began the night by celebrating the news with the WWE Universe. But his firing of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn had unexpected consequences, as KO & Zayn brutalized Bryan, resulting in The “Yes!” Movement’s leader leaving the arena on a stretcher. Will Bryan address the events of last week? Will he even be able to make it to SmackDown LIVE? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Daniel Bryan got taken out last week, Kevin Owen is back to being Kevin Steen on Twitter, El Generico popped up again and Shane McMahon’s in the hospital. What the hell’s the plan for that match now? No match?

2. Nakamura vs. Shelton Benjamin is great and all, but what do we have to do to get Nak vs. Gable?

3. Bobby Roode and Randy Orton will team up to take on Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh. I bet Roode and Orton get along great and nobody gets RKO’d.

4. New Day takes on the Bludgies, so get your little hammers ready!

5. Charlotte Flair’s facing Natalya in a rematch from last week. It’s gotta be hard to sell a WrestleMania feud when your opponent’s on a different roster.

+1 your favorite comments as always, and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Smackdown column. Enjoy the show!