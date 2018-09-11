WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 9/11/18

WWE

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Just days before their Mixed Tag Team showdown at WWE Hell in a Cell, Brie Bella and Maryse will square off in SmackDown LIVE’s main event. The battle will be Maryse’s first singles match in nearly seven years. Who will gain momentum heading into Sunday’s WWE Network extravaganza? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. A Brie Bella vs. Maryse main event should be … good.

WWE Raw

2. Also on the show: people with at least a mild understanding of how pro wrestling matches are supposed to work. For example: Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville!

3. Rusev Day and The Bar will face off in the finals of Smackdown’s latest two-round tournament for a shot at New Day at Hell in a Cell. Any result there will be fine, as long as they give us 15-20 minutes of them beating the crap out of each other.

4. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas vs. R-Truth is on the card as well, and so is Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Guess which one of those will feature Randy Orton doing a run-in by doing nothing!

5. I’m so sorry in advance about that main event.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion, and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. Enjoy most of the show!