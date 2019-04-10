The first hour of the Smackdown after WrestleMania 35 wasn’t all that eventful, as far as big post-Mania surprises go, but it did feature the return of former Smackdown General Manager Paige. She was at WrestleMania, on the Kickoff Panel, but she’s largely been absent from WWE TV since she was let go from her GM position by Shane McMahon back in December. Prior to that she did a great job managing the show, a role given to her after she was forced to retire from the ring due to neck injuries after WrestleMania 34.
Paige Is Back On Smackdown With A New Role
Elle Collins 04.09.19 11 mins ago
