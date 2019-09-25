WWE Smackdown Has A New Top Sponsor For Fox TV

As you definitely know by now, being the sort of person who reads wrestling blogs, last night was the final Tuesday night episode of Smackdown Live on USA, and next week sees the launch of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox TV. The big move to network TV will be marked by a WWE Title Match between Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar (Lesnar’s first televised match in 15 years), a Four Horsewomen tag match, a new set, pyrotechnics, and a renewed push for ratings. Naturally, the move to a new channel will also involve a change in sponsorship, which we’ve learned more about today.