WWE Smackdown Live Results 9/4/18

#WWE
09.04.18 1 hour ago 9 Comments

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for September 4, 2018. The show featured Daniel Bryan facing off against Andrade “Cien” Almas, a match between R-Truth and The Miz and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella opened Smackdown Live with a recap of last week’s beatdown. The Miz and Maryse filmed a callout to Bryan and Bella in an empty arena before Smackdown. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega interrupted Bryan and Bella, leading to a rematch from last week.

1. Daniel Bryan defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas. Bryan pinned Almas after hitting the running knee. Bella attacked Vega after the match. Miz and Maryse got on the Jumbotron after the match and said Bryan and Bella would have to wait until Hell in a Cell to fight.

