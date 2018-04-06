WWE Announced Special Guest Commentators For The WrestleMania Kickoff

Getty Image / WWE

It’s WrestleMania weekend! With the Showcase of the Immortals only two days away, WWE is still letting us in on more details about what to expect. Last night, for example, WWE.com announced some of the non-wrestling guests who will appear on the kickoff show. First off, Renee Young and Shawn Michaels are officially on the Kickoff Panel, probably alongside a diminutive radio guy or two, but no other names are mentioned.

The go-to nostalgia-popping team of Jim Ross and Jerry “the King” Lawler, last seen together at RAW 25, will provide commentary on the Andrew the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. That means that those of you who’ve been wanting to hear King’s insightful opinions on some of the newer guys on the roster will finally get your chance.