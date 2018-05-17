WWE Could End Up Airing Raw And Smackdown Live On Different Networks Again

#WWE
05.17.18 16 mins ago

YouTube

WWE’s deal with NBC Universal is expected to end in September 2019, and a decision on where the company goes is expected to occur later this year. While early reports suggested FOX was gunning for WWE’s programming, the latest details a drastically different story.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, USA Network is planning to keep Monday Night Raw, paying as much as three times its current value. Due to the heavy increase in price, NBC Universal is reportedly not re-signing its deal to carry WWE’s Smackdown. The report goes on to note that FOX is a speculated home for the Tuesday night program.

WWE’s Chief Financial Officer George Barrios noted the company is not against splitting the shows up yet again, per Wrestling Inc:

“Market determines that opportunity. From our end, [we don’t think] it’s an issue to split it,” said Barrios. “We have done it before. We think we’re pretty good at promoting and moving our viewers from one platform to another. Seven or eight years ago, it was only from one network to another network, which changed dramatically. We can’t over-emphasize it, is the nature of social and digital and helping do that.

“So, we’ve been able to do it before, we would feel even more comfortable doing it today just because we have a direct connection with all our fans which we did not have seven or eight years ago. So, our ability to do that, if it made sense economically, there were partners interested, if we felt comfortable with the partners in question, operationally we would not see an issue with doing that.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSMONDAY NIGHT RAWSMACKDOWN LIVEWWE

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 6 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 6 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP