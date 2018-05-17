YouTube

WWE’s deal with NBC Universal is expected to end in September 2019, and a decision on where the company goes is expected to occur later this year. While early reports suggested FOX was gunning for WWE’s programming, the latest details a drastically different story.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, USA Network is planning to keep Monday Night Raw, paying as much as three times its current value. Due to the heavy increase in price, NBC Universal is reportedly not re-signing its deal to carry WWE’s Smackdown. The report goes on to note that FOX is a speculated home for the Tuesday night program.

WWE’s Chief Financial Officer George Barrios noted the company is not against splitting the shows up yet again, per Wrestling Inc: