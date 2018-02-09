Starrcade: Then, Now, And The Reality Of Forever

It’s not what it used to be.
That was our first reaction when WWE announced they’d be bringing back the branding for World Championship Wrestling’s WrestleMania, Starrcade, 17 years after the last one. “It’s not even a pay-per-view.” They were taking WCW’s biggest show and using it to re-brand a Smackdown house show at the Greensboro Coliseum. Halloween Havoc shirts were showing up on WWE Shop, with the late-era logos. NXT was bringing back War Games and changing all the rules. WCW was “back” in a vague, broad “thing you remember” marketing stroke. It didn’t matter. It’s like buying a Nirvana shirt from Target.
As I’ve written and spoken about a lot, I grew up in the early 80s in southern Virginia and northern North Carolina, the Mesopotamia of Mid-Atlantic territories. The fertile crescent of southern, but not Texan, pro wrestling. Horsemen country. As I wrote about in my Dusty Rhodes eulogy,
When I describe my first moments in wrestling — I’ve been going to shows since I was in the womb, but these are the ones where I’m a cognizant person with memories or whatever — I sound like Bob Costas on Ken Burns’ Baseball. You know; the green of the grass, the crack of the bat, the smell of roasted peanuts wafting through the air. My version is a white square off in the distance, lit bright white and surrounded by darkness. The sticky, wet floors of the Greensboro Coliseum. A cigar smell I’m probably imagining. The Italian Stallion was in the ring, I think, but Dusty Rhodes was the reason we were there. He was the reason the show existed, and he was the reason my dad wasn’t paying attention and my mom had to guide me by the wrist through a dark, loud arena. When I remember it in my head, the view never changes.
It’s also my job — as is the job of pretty much every WWE fan on the Internet — to assume the worst and figure out what’s wrong with the situation. Pro wrestling used to be based on the idea of “good” vs. “evil,” with towering, heroic Americans bodyslamming evil foreigners and arrogant rich people and fat guys. In the ’90s the veil was pulled back, and the stories became about complex but somehow still overly simplistic people with real names (or at best, nicknames) getting into exaggeratedly violent or sexual or Machiavellian schemes. Higher powers, that kind of thing. We lost track of good versus evil and were conditioned to understand that everyone’s a little good and a little evil, so all the heroes died or went bad. We learned to expect the worst, even from the people we like, so that the good felt special. Like fearing your favorite team’s loss until that final out in the last game of the World Series. Being afraid that Tom Brady’s gonna come back and win the Super Bowl with only a minute left, whether he does or not, because we’re used to that being how life works. Why should we win? Everybody’s bad.
I can’t remember my true first images or opinions about pro wrestling and sports-entertainment because they’ve been with me since before I was born. My mom went to shows in Greensboro while I was in the womb. My dad had kayfabe destroyed for him as a teen because he saw the Andersons after a show eating ice cream with the guys they’d just wrestled. This nonsense was bred into me. I got it honest.
What I do remember, though, and what I’ve never really written about before, is the moment I realized this fandom was going to be a part of me forever. I was little. The trip to Starrcade ’85 doesn’t register, really. Magnum T.A. vs. Tully Blanchard in an I Quit match in a steel cage is the greatest North American pro wrestling match ever, but I mostly remember wanting my parents to buy me a program. I didn’t really develop an appreciation for what happened on the show until I watched it over and over on VHS tape — because I’m ancient — but I remember what happened when we were home. I remember my mom and dad breathlessly telling my aunt about what’d happened. I remember my dad with fire in his eyes retelling the story from his view in the nosebleeds … of Baby Doll throwing a wooden chair into the ring to help Tully, and it splintering, and a shard of it ending up in Tully’s eye. How he noticed that Tully said “yes” when they asked him if he quit instead of the words “I quit,” and how those weren’t really the rules, and how it was going somewhere. Tully would have an excuse. My parents were mad about this, because they loved Magnum, but they loved the idea that there’d be more of it. The moment wasn’t the point. The point was the feeling. The feeling you take home and tell people about instead of eating food or going to sleep.
“This is mine,” I thought to myself. “This is for me.”
As I grew up, Starrcade became “Thanksgiving” for me. When you’ve been a fan forever, the big events become your holidays. The Royal Rumble is winter. The new year. Possibility. WrestleMania is the spring, when things come alive. SummerSlam happens at the very end of summer, during the dog days, when everything feels tired and sweaty. Starrcade came at the end of the year, and was about the wrestling promotion I liked the most, so it felt like the end of the wrestling year. More than WrestleMania. WrestleMania’s always felt more like an attempted beginning than a satisfying end. Starrcade said to me, “this is it. This is when the bad guy gets his comeuppance. When Tully gets stabbed in the eye. When Dusty proves he can pin Flair.” There’s always more, which is why you’re excited about it, but the year ends at Starrcade. Then you have Christmas, and then you start over.
Really well done, thanks Brandon. Wasn’t expecting a piece like this, but so glad it’s here.
My parents were never really into wrestling, but my dad bought illegal cable from a guy he bowled with, it was called a “hot box.” It had free PPV at all times, and that meant every wrestling PPV. We were the house where all the kids came over to to watch it. It was awesome. They didn’t care about wrestling, but they never once complained (that I can remember) about us taking the big TV to watch a wrestling PPV. Great memories. Thanks for igniting them Brandon
Wipes a tear. Closes browser to call parents.
My Dad is where I got into wrestling, too. My biological father is nothing but hazy memories and a failed bid to know each other later in life in my mind, but Dad’s the one who always wanted me as a son, who took some other mans child in and treated him like his own, and for six or seven years, from the nineties to 2001, wrestling was something we had together. I remember convincing Mom to get the 1996 Survivor Series to see the WWF title match; we both liked Sid, but I was a nine to ten year old HBK mark while he was all in on Sid. I was upset while he was caught between excitement and consoling his son. We watched Wrestlemanias, King of the Ring, the Rumble and more. He took me to my first wrestling show, a WWF event that I’m pretty sure was in January of ’97, where Bret Hart vs Vader and Stone Cold vs Shawn Michaels was on the card. Stone Cold Steve Austin was his favorite wrestler. We watched his exploits throughout the late nineties. He didn’t always catch wrestling with me, but every now and then, Monday nights were a way to bond with Dad, who wasn’t as into a lot of the things I was. Video games eluded him, though he’d occasionally play the Smackdown games on Playstation in the late 90’s and get frustrated. Superheroes didn’t grab him, because that was never the sort of thing he liked. But we had wrestling.
I remember the day it died, too. Wrestlemania X7. Everyones shorthand for the best Wrestlemania ever. With the big turn that people love these days and was admittedly shocking at the time. The lead-up was great. I loved both wrestlers, but Dad only liked Rock a little, so he was all in on Stone Cold. Then Vince McMahon came out with a chair. Then Stone Cold stood side by side with him. “Here it comes, he’ll stun him, watch, this can’t be legitimate”, he said. We watched. We waited. They hugged. It might just be something my brain invented, warping memories, but I could swear I saw it die in his eyes, in the way he kind of slumped. “If I’d have known that would happen, I’d have been rooting for Rock”, he mumbled.
It was a rare occasion we watched wrestling together after that. Eventually it stopped. I held a grudge against that match and turn for years after for taking that away from me. We’re still pretty close, especially now that Mom isn’t with us anymore and we kind of banded together, but we still don’t have a lot of hobbies or things in common. But a week or so ago, he walked in while I was watching Lucha Underground, said a few words to me about something going on, but then he lingered for a few minutes, watching, when he could have walked away. I smiled a bit, even after he left.
Wrestling’s just a “Dads and their son” thing, I guess.
I almost thought I was reading a goodbye piece for a second, I don’t know if my weekend could’ve taken that.
I was getting flashbacks to my childhood and how wrestling remains the one thing that my dad and I still share, with me constantly prodding him to watch Lucha Underground because they’ve brought “our” thing stateside.
I can relate for sure in the role of the dad. My son has been watching wrestling since we brought him home from the hospital (it was the night of the 2014 Money in the Bank PPV). Now at 3+ years old, he constantly asks me to bodyslam him onto the bed, asks to watch wrestling (or as he puts it, “want watch AJ Styles?”), regularly quotes his New Day talking action figures (gotta love a toddler/preschooler shouting “I don’t think so babyyyyyy!!!”), and all this week has been telling me multiple times a day that he wants to walk with Elias. I certainly hope that this wrestling bond we have stands the test of time.
My son is 5 and A.j. Styles is his absolute favorite wrestler as well. Amazing how naturally he connects with people.
This was a fantastic article; it’s always great to learn a bit more about the person behind the byline, to have a more personal story to read.
Easily one of the best articles about wrestling. Possibly one of the best articles I have ever read in my life. Thank you for that amazing stroke of honesty and self-reflection!
Growing up in southern Ontario, my Starrcade was WWF house shows at Copps Coliseum or Maple Leaf Gardens. My dad likes to tell a story about the first show he ever took me to. I was about 4 or 5 and he said I was bored out of my mind until the main event. Hulk Hogan arrived and the crowd went nuts. He says I turned to him and said, “Dad, this is pretty cool.” And that was that. Been watching almost non-stop for the next 30+ years. I don’t remember who Hogan fought — in fact, I actually don’t even remember the actual show — but when my dad is gone I will remember that story. This made me think of that. It made me think of my dad, who I don’t speak to as often as I should. Thanks for that, Brandon, and thanks for sharing your story, too.
Thank you for sharing this story. Has a great Dusty Rhodes book ever been written? If not, I hope you’ll write it for us. (Dusty-focused but obviously telling all the related Horsemen, Magnum, Dustin, etc. stories.)
I could see Stroud writing a whole 7 page essay about how french fries represent the curse of human cruelty, and I’m pretty sure I’d read it at least once.
Thanks for this, Brandon. Wrestling is best when it can be a shared experience. My in-laws watch wrestling religiously and it’s still pretty real to them, and it’s a delight to see them get angry at Brock Lesnar for hurting people and yell their hearts out for Daniel Bryan when watching WM 30.
I relate in a way to this. Growing up, my dad was always a huge wrestling fan, so as a kid, we always watched. He loved Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior and pretty much the big babyfaces of the time, I usually pulled for the heels or just the midcard guys, I was a huge fan of Mr. Perfect. Around high school it stopped being “cool” to be into wrestling, and I stopped watching (late 90s), but my dad stayed it through. I moved out and on, and didn’t give it much more thought for a good decade (aside from watching the Royal Rumble, even without a frame of reference I’d always find a way, usually just to see when the old guys would make a surprise appearance).
When WWE launched the app, my dad called me to tell me about it. He said, “can’t you get that on your video game system thing?” I told him I could, and he offered to pay for it if I’d be willing to come over and watch the PPVs with him, and I said sure. One of the best decisions I’ve made, I still don’t watch week to week, but I found this site and keep up via the Best and Worst columns, at least once every couple weeks I’ll see dad, and we’ll talk wrestling, and it’s great. At 35 years old, my bond and friendship with my father is stronger and better because of this silly “fake” sport, and just like the late 80s, dad’s still a huge mark for whoever’s getting pushed (he’s a fan of Roman Reigns now), and I still tend to like some of the less pushed guys (Cesaro, Rusev). It’s great.
This was probably the best article I’ve ever read on this site, thank you for sharing.
I watched Wrestlemania 3 on closed-circuit television in an old arena in London, Ontario, Canada. We sat in metal folding chairs on top of plywood-covered ice. The feed went out during the show and we all screamed in unison. We booed and cheered our favorites. I bought a poster of The Hart Foundation. It was the best time and it wasn’t even a live show for us. Over the years I’ve attended countless WWF/E shows, local shows, beaten up friends in yards, dove off of couches and hotel dressers onto unsuspecting people, and never lost my love of this pure nonsense that is pro wrestling. It gets more and more difficult for me to find something positive to say about this thing I love when there is so much content online from those who want to tear it down because this pretend thing isn’t pretending right for them. I take it very personally. I know we all ‘get it’ but sometimes I think we forget about the fun we had in our first experience with pro wrestling. I try to remember that every event… every TV show, house show, indie show, big PPV… is someone’s introduction to the thing I love. I would have hated having it ruined for me by someone constantly shouting negative things, or being told I’m stupid for cheering for someone I like. This reminds me that there is still the capacity in us all to enjoy wrestling. Even if it’s not doing the thing we want it to do, it’s doing it for someone. And as long as it keeps on doing something, that’s fine by me.
Thank you for this post, thank you for this site, and thank you for all the incredible work you do Brandon. I’ve been reading your work from the shadows for years and never commented, but after this I felt compelled to thank you. This post was truly special and it’s been nothing but a pleasure rediscovering the love I have for pro-graps thanks to with spandex
I’ve been a wrestling fan since the mid-80’s. This article pinpoints my exact feelings of nostalgia I have for the sport, and how I feel about wrestling in general. It’s a FEELING. One that you can share with others who FEEL the same. My five year old is starting to show interest now, which elates me. The possibilities of all the father/son wrestling moments to come has me excited and beyond words. It doesn’t hurt that his favourite wrestler is Finn Balor!! Thanks for sharing this Brandon. You continue to be the benchmark for all wrestling reading material. Cheers.
The sharing of a love for wrestling with my son has been an amazing experience. His introduction to wrestling was watching me work for the local indy promotion at 3yrs old.
He’s now 11 and loves watching wrestling together (WWE, Lucha Underground, NJPW when we can, old content from the Network). Being in the UK, the WWE PPVs are in the early hours of the morning, but we make it a big deal to stay up for the Rumble, ‘Mania and SummerSlam.
Wrestling, when it all comes together is a beautiful thing and looking at it through a kid’s eyes takes you out of the cynical viewpoint we, as adults, can have sometimes.
JamesTheSchmoo, enjoy it dude. It’s wonderful.
I’ve read your work for a few years now, but haven’t commented before. I just wanted you to know how much I appreciate what you write. It always seems to brighten up my day when I see that you’ve posted something new.
I really hope you’re doing better these days.
Welp, my turn. 35 years old, Dad is 65. I opened this article a couple days ago but got busy and couldn’t read it til today. Funny thing is, I was busy helping my father get approved for a senior apartment down near Austin, Texas on his way to retirement. He’s a grizzled vet and struggles with PTSD. As he left my house this morning in Colorado, his Uhaul packed and his dog with him, I realized our time together gets more precious every day. I’m flying to meet him on Wednesday to get moved in and I know that as we get him settled in, this time could always be the last time.
All that rambling to say that as I drove to work this morning (before I read the article) my thoughts were on my old man. And no joke, I thought about my love for the pro graps and how it started with him, Sean Mooney and Lord Alfred Hayes on Tuesday nights in Sweet Home, Oregon. It’s the only time I was allowed to stay up late. I didn’t realize it would cultivate this love and passion for a thing that would still be here and a main part of my life 30 years later. I’m forever grateful for him doing that for me yet always take it for granted. How do you not take it for granted?
Brandon this is the best article I’ve ever read in any medium. It spoke to me at a time when I needed it the most. As you can tell, many of us are in the same boat. Thank you for articulating what we couldn’t…or at least I couldn’t. Never leave us Stroud. Never leave!
You’ve written a lot of amazing articles, but this one is the best. Thank you.
I didn’t have this experience with my dad. It was one of my childhood friends and his older brothers who got me into wrestling. My dad would always roll his eyes when I turned it on, but he would never make me turn it off. Of course, I knew getting a pay-per-view was out of the question, but I watched as much World Championship Wrestling on Saturday nights as I could, and on Sunday mornings, as soon as we got home from church, I’d turn on the Memphis show. I watched less of it as I got older, and it was actually the Best and Worst columns that helped get me back into it. Now I’m sharing it with my son, and he loves it. Maybe he’ll call me and ask me to go to a show someday. I sure hope so.
My exposure to wrestling takes two forms: the Caribbean Championship Wrestling we got out of Puerto Rico (Carlos Colon vs Abdullah/Victor Jovica vs Abdullah) and the local cards that they ran in Trinidad, which they ran, which included the occasional riot. THe first exposure to the North American stuff was Jim Crockett Promotions, and four guys beating the tar out of Dusty in a parking lot. Needless to say, I was hooked and have been since.
I’ve been waiting for a proper time to bust this one out: Brandon, “Write For-Ever!” Clap Clap ClapClapClap. I didn’t get the chance to hop on Uproxx til today, but this article warmed my soul. Thank you sir!