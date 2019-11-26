WWE is reportedly done with crossovers between Raw and Smackdown, but there will be some red vs. blue action in Starrcade’s Women’s Tag Team Championship match. The Kabuki Warriors (still a team name I can’t believe they put on television in 2019 every time I read, type, or hear it) (Asuka and Kairi Sane) will defend their title in a fatal four-way against Charlotte Flair and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. This will be Bliss’s first match since she and Cross lost the tag titles back at Hell in a Cell in October.

The second match announced for Starrcade is a Last Man Standing bout between Rusev and Bobby Lashley. This is the first televised match in a feud that has so far included a man attacking another man for taking his wife to a fancy restaurant in Cleveland and rubbing it in his face, a fake pregnancy, and a restraining order. Rusev and Lashley have been slugging it out on house shows though and, according to Cagematch data, Rusev defeated Lashley in a singles match nine times this month, with eight of those wins by DQ and six of those DQ wins on consecutive days on WWE’s European tour.

WWE has also said that Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, and Daniel Bryan will perform at Starrcade, but it’s known so far what their matches will be or if they’ll make the Network special.