Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 results. The show featured a steel cage match for the WWE Championship, a Universal Championship match with a mystery special guest referee, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Stomping Grounds column.

WWE Stomping Grounds Kickoff Show Results:

– Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese (c) and Akira Tozawa. Gulak hit a Torture Rack into a neckbreaker on Tozawa to get the pin and win the match, making him the new Cruiserweight Champion.