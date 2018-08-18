WWE Network

WWE SummerSlam 2018 happens this weekend, so to help celebrate that, we’re going back in time 30 years (!!) to recap the inaugural SummerSlam event, WWF SummerSlam ’88, in our own, inimitable vintage Best and Worst style.

If you’ve never seen the first SummerSlam, you can watch it on WWE Network here. If you like what you read, follow it up by jumping about a decade into the future and reading what went down at the 1997 show. That one has 100 percent more Sunny GIFs.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF SummerSlam 1988.