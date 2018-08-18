WWE SummerSlam 2018 happens this weekend, so to help celebrate that, we’re going back in time 30 years (!!) to recap the inaugural SummerSlam event, WWF SummerSlam ’88, in our own, inimitable vintage Best and Worst style.
If you’ve never seen the first SummerSlam, you can watch it on WWE Network here. If you like what you read, follow it up by jumping about a decade into the future and reading what went down at the 1997 show. That one has 100 percent more Sunny GIFs.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWF SummerSlam 1988.
The Brother Love segment happened because, and I’m actually surprised you didn’t mention it, it was supposed to be the debut of Ric Flair. But Flair stuck with JCP and they needed a sub, and all that had was a returning Jim Duggan. Thinking you’re going to get Ric Flair and instead getting Jim Duggan is like having a birthday party and thinking you’re getting Spider-Man and instead getting Jim Duggan.
Thank you. Your comment made me laugh more than I thought it would, lol.
Gold
I loved that after what would come later in WWF/E. That Ms. Elizabeth dressed in full bikini bottoms is a stop the world moment. And it was true. In 1988 9 year old me popped hard, while my mom clutched her pearls and shook her head in disgust. But it was fantastic!
JYD selling everything with the “tiiiiimbeeeeeer” bump is peak checked out and tired JYD. It’s hard to reconcile who these guys are now with who they were before in the territories. Duggan too. It creates a new level of respect for the Savages, Steamboats, Dibiases, who kept their work rate up even with the bag secured and an insane travel schedule.
Also surprised you didn’t mention the Powers of Pain leaving Crockett shortly after it was revealed that their blowoff against the Roadies was going to be a scaffold match and going “oh hell no” and leaving before the matches could happen.
What a shit column this was. And so much was wrong for example The red X censored wasn’t due to Ron Bass punching Beefcake. He ran his spur across his forehead repeatedly.
I said “basically punching” which is not supposed to be literal, but I changed the wording if it was tripping people up. Thanks for reading my shit column!
Hey way to excuse out your mistake!!
Oh piss off lambecoming. Stop being such a boner over the most insignificant detail. I love these Best/Worst articles.
Hey get fucked Spill.
And yet it’s such a ‘shit’ column that you took the time to read it all and comment…
More like “Lamebecoming.”
The jerkstore called, they’re running out of YOU.
“Rick Rude is the greatest pro wrestler of all time.”
You’re goddamn right.
Now excuse me while I go to a planet where queering works.
Fun fact: When I fist started watching rasslin’ in the 80s Demolition were my fist favorite wrestlers. They’re what initially got me interested in rasslin’.
Can-Am Connection were my first favorite tag team. But I did like Demolition.
“Just kidding, Hogan no-sells his finish, Hulks Up, and knocks him out with the armpit of his knee to the chest. Because Hulk Hogan.”
A decade later Macho Man would get his revenge by putting out a rap album in which he savagely (see what I did there?) buries Hogan.
BE A MAN!
Randy’s rant on Hogan (and Triple H, and Honky Tonk man) for his website in the early 2000’s was hilarious. [www.youtube.com]
Opposed to another opinion here, the article here today was one of my favorites that has been done in a while. Tres bonne, as the dastardly French Canadians would say. I don’t know if it’s because of the subject matter being in my wheelhouse, but I hadn’t laughed out loud in a best/worst of in a whole until now.
On another note, does anyone think Summerslam was a big deal? I always found, in my opinion anyways, that it was always the least important of the big 4 events.
One thing WWF/E was always aces on was pace. They knew when it was clear to let a 20 minutes tag work out, and then hit the fast forward button with some one like Warrior. Not sure it’s from how long their shows have gotten or the overproduction, but they’ve lost that.
Oh come on, the warrior was fucking awesome 88-90. Dude was so over. It’s guys like him that make fake wrestling work. He wasn’t some ring general but before the industry was exposed you didn’t need to be. All he had was charisma and a body and he turned that into a spectacle you had to see. One of the biggest, most deserved pops of all time.
All due respect, that’s like saying KISS is the greatest band ever despite being really shitty musicians with simplistic, repetitive songs.
Warrior would have been better if he comitted to being a better worker. KISS would have been a better band if Gene Simmons’ parents died in the camps.
The Grimace line made me fucking cackle in front of my co-workers.
With Spandex at least respects its continuity.
This is amazing. I was born in 1990, and this was one of maybe 6 PPVs my dad had recorded to VHS that I would constantly watch over and over. So dope to see a B&W of it.
This article made me laugh out loud 3 times. I love these.
Made me crying laughing at least 4 times.
The Mega Powers triangle is easily in the top 5 greatest WWE storylines ever told.
Tremendous write-up, Brandon… lots of laughs. I hope you don’t let your few detractors get you down.
There certainly were some marginal wrestlers on the roster back then; Dino Bravo and Ken Patera were two of the dirt friggin’ worst. I’ve watched that Patera/Bad News Brown gif over 10 times now, and… well, that’s about as lame as it gets.
Several years ago, I tried to convince some musician friends of mine that “Orangutan Typhoon” would be a great name for our shitty band, but no one got the reference (crying poop emoji).
Damn, that Koko squash was BRUTAL. I only ever saw him in WWF, was he always that beastly in the territory days?
Holy crap, did The Masked Patriot fuck Frankie?