Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE SummerSlam 2014 results. The show was headlined by a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between champ John Cena and challenger Brock Lesnar, as well as a court-and-infidelity-related showdown between Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella.
WWE SummerSlam 2014 Results:
– Pre-show match: Rob Van Dam defeated Cesaro. Cesaro’s tornado sirens are gone and replaced by a European ambulance siren. Van Dam pinned Cesaro after a Five-Star Frog Splash.
1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz (c). Ziggler defeated Miz with a Zig Zag to become the new Intercontinental Champion.
2. Divas Championship Match: Paige defeated AJ Lee (c). Paige countered the Black Widow into a Ram-Paige cradle DDT to become the new Divas Champion.
3. Flag Match: Rusev defeated Jack Swagger. Rusev tapped out Swagger with The Accolade to win the match. After the match, per the (newly-decided, I guess) rules of a flag match, the Russian flag was raised and the Russian national anthem was played.
4. Lumberjack Match: Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose. This was chaotic, with Rollins and Ambrose fighting around the arena while trying to fight off and/or avoid lumberjacks. Kane interfered, stopping Ambrose from getting a pin, which brought all of the lumberjacks into the ring. Rollins took advantage of the melee, hitting Ambrose with the Money in the Bank briefcase to get the win.
5. Bray Wyatt defeated Chris Jericho. Wyatt defeated Jericho with Sister Abigail. After the match, Wyatt once again sang ‘He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.’
6. Stephanie McMahon defeated Brie Bella. Nikki Bella turned on Brie, allowing Stephanie to hit a Pedigree and get the pin.
7. Roman Reigns defeated Randy Orton. Orton countered a Superman Punch into an RKO, but Reigns kicked out. Orton went for a punt, but Roman countered and speared Orton for the win.
8. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena (c). Lesnar mauled Cena and pinned him after an F5. Unbelievably, Cena got in almost no offense. Lesnar is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
Be sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam 2014 report.
easily best PPV of the year overall.
every match was at least decent, there really wasn’t that shitty of a match had (even the divas matches were watchable)
then cena loses in a squash match in the main event? fucking ace. WM might have had some better/bigger moments but as an all around PPV goes this was really good.
Nah, Wrestlemania bro. Maybe all those matches weren’t great (though the divas match isn’t as bad as assumed and Taker isn’t the worst match he had), but that PPV’s highs were better than SummerSlams okays to pretty goods.
I will say wrestlemania and Royal Rumble were better. Not a bad Summerslam, but I had a lot more entertainment out of the network randomly fast forwarding and The rest have be come In your house PPV’s. Actually, Elimination Chamber might be ranked 2nd for me this year.
Really? Shit was boring, I thought. The Rollins/Ambrose match should have stole the show, but lagged harder than the XBOX feed on the network. And while Lesnar winning like that works on paper, it was trudging through mud.
And I think just about everyone saw that Nikki turn telegraphed.
This past wrestlemania is now called “Travestymania” among my group of wrestling fans. Two of us stopped watching The E altogether.
@Yogi
Why? Cause of where things went, with Bryan’s injury and Cesaro’s depush? Seems kinda pessimistic. MITB ’11’s still great, even though it led to Kevin Nash and 18 seconds.
Thank-you Les-nar! *CLAP CLAP CLAPCLAPCLAP*
Possible worsts:
1. Cesaro losing to RVD
2. Dolph hit a really shitty Zig-Zag to win
3. Divas title match kinda short
4. That’s not what “flag match” means
And that’s about it. Really good show.
The crowd during the Cena/Lesnar match deserve a worst. Same with the three idiots.
I get that Reigns winning is to perpetuate him to face Brock, but Orton should’ve won on that RKO.
Other than that and Cesaro losing, I really don’t have a complaint about this PPV outside the usual commentary and crowd complaints.
I hate to be “that guy” but Swagger actually never tapped out.
To be fair it says Rusev tapped out Swagger… which is defendable, but yea not the best way to put it.
Blood from a Throne
**Blood from a Thtone
Swagger screwed Swagger
I’m trying to make a joke about Triple H and Brandon having boners that could cut diamonds tonight after that PPV, and how they’ll destroy their respective SOs, but I can’t figure it out.
Just before they start, Brandon and Hunter stare lovingly into their SO’s eyes, breathlessly whispering, “That was best for business. And so will this.”
Triple H will gaze longingly into his lovely wife’s eyes and say, “Tonight, my finishing move isn’t the Pedigree, it’s the Spear.”
If you replace Triple H with Stephanie, that statement seems a bit more accurate.
There’s a joke here…
Don’t eat the crab dip, y’all!
+1 Rutger
I dont like how they have title matches to start It off. And they wonder why the IC title is almost irrelevant.
If they really do what they say they’ll do, and the champ disappears for a while, isn’t Ziggler technically the most important singles champion for a good while?
@John Darc either him or whoever has the US Champ(I think Sheamus?), or maybe the Tag Titles. Hopefully this will mean something.
Ziggler won’t be important as long as Sheamus is around.
To be fair, the kickoff match has been decently big lately. Wyatt-Bryan, Bryan-HHH
That was a Game of Thrones like beat down. Cheer and tear inducing at the same time.
Like this? [twitter.com]
I couldn’t be any more erect than I am right now. I love you Brock. I love you to Cena, for getting the shit kicked out of you like a man. GOLD STARS ALL AROUND!
A thought: Have they done TOO good a job in building Lesnar up as an untouchable monster? Cena has been made to look pitiable in his two matches against him, and nobody whose doesn’t share their first name with a major European empire would be an even remotely credible opponent. They’ve made him look so much like Mike Tyson that 95 percent of the roster is comparatively Glass Joe, and one of those Joes has to fight him in a PPV main event at some point, right?
If they only have him at major PPVs, it won’t matter. If it isn’t a Cena rematch at NoC where he either 1) gets in actual offense, maybe even dominating the match only to lose or 2) wins the belt back, then they can do a #1 Contenders match and Brock will defend at Survivor Series, allowing someone to be built up a little bit.
Kind of. Daniel Bryan could come back next week with an adamantium spine, and I’d still expect Lesnar to literally eat him for lunch. Then sleep.
Luckily, it’s wresting, and things evolve. If the Undertaker remained unchanged after he debuted, he’d never be able to lose. He was built as not only unstoppable, but literally inhuman. There is enough of a backstory to Lesnar (ie he has lost cleanly in the past) that he looks nearly unstoppable, but we know he isn’t invincible.
One thing is for sure, that win last night made most people question whether or not anyone can beat Lesnar, which sets up his title defenses perfectly.
But that’s the rub. If you’re a full 80s-style mark, you’re thinking “who on Earth could possibly beat Brock Lesnar?” But most fans are genre-savvy enough to think “who on Earth could possibly beat Brock Lesnar? Sure as hell isn’t going to be this ham-and-egger, and they expect us to get excited for the PPV with THAT as the main? And if this guy does win, it”ll be total bullshit and completely unbelieveable.”
Right now, there’s only two guys who people would believe could beat Lesnar: Cena and Reigns. But Cena would need to be seriously rehabbed within the context of Lesnar after how badly he’s been beaten. If Cena were to beat Lesnar at NoC, people would be pissed because it wouldn’t be feasible (a lot of people would be pissed if Cena ever did anything but job or turn heel, but that’s another issue). If they’re going to go the Rocky III route, they can’t do the rematch until at least Royal Rumble, but ideally not until Wrestlemania. Meanwhile, Reigns needs more seasoning if they want him in the WM main.
Thing is, despite what Heyman says about making the world champion wrestling a rare event, they can’t afford to have the belt in cold storage for months at a time,. For as dominant as he is now, people will get complacient if they know he’s not actually going to do anything of consequence until early next year. Which brings us back to the issue of the Glass Joes. Given how many face pushes WWE has forgotten about/moved on from, how much confidence do you have that they can create a viable contender by even Survivor Series?
Well, if you want a perfectly believable guy to beat Brock at, let’s say RR or even WM for the title, they could’ve just went with building Cesaro as the new top level babyface, but no, let’s go with green-ass, vain-ass Roman Reigns.
Seriously, I can totally live with Cesaro swinging Lesnar out of the ring, but alas, once again booking gets in the way.
If Cesaro beat Lesnar, the IWC would still riot and it simply wouldn’t make any sense. Reigns is too new at this to suddenly beat a guy who’s made out to be a huge impossible monster, so yeah.@cyniclone is right: what do we do now?
Wouldn’t it be hilarious if they pull a 2002 and say that since Brock won’t be defending on every show, they have to produce a new World Title for RAW & Smackdown? Then theyll award it to the number one contender: John Cena.
They would probably just say that the title is in Abeyance, only for Rollins to cash in on Abeyance and win by default. AND NEW WWE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION, SETH ROLLINS!!
Roberts didn’t say the unified title. Perhaps they’ll go that way?
I came home for Brock killing Cena and then read the one internet darling I hate (AJ) lost to Paige? Touch myself
Heyman is Gozer.
Brock is the Traveler.
I, for one, welcome my new overlords.
I haven’t watched Ghostbusters for a while, but I thought Gozer *was* the Traveler. Wouldn’t Paul be Zuul?
…Either way, now I’m picturing Brock as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.
Gosh dang it, you’re right. Gozer was the Traveler, the Destructor, etc.
Long day in the sun. Day drinking isn’t good for analogy development.
Once the Traveler appeared as a giant Lesnar! Many superstars knew what it was to be suplexed and F5’d that day, I can tell you!
Been scouring the internet for a gif of brock maniacally laughing… Nothing yet
Rewatching on the Network. Love Steph still selling the shoulder after HHH raised her arm in victory. She’s the best.
She’s my hero.
didn’t notice that at first. that’s pretty goddamn awesome.
I cannot wait for Paul Heyman tomorrow night.
That kid during the main even thought. “Let’s go Cena.” Someone’s childhood was ruined tonight.
Since no one is believable against Brock, and it appears that Reigns is the next next big thing, could they have a slow build to a turn at WM? Maybe Rollins starts to slowly become a Heyman guy, only to cheap shot Brock after Lesnar squashes Reigns (possibly with the help of Ambrose and Reigns), then cashes in the briefcase on a semi-conscious Lesnar. As I’ve mentioned before I have no interest in DB fighting Lesnar in a singles match, because I don’t care how many BJJ classes Daniel Bryan has taken, he has zero chance in a shoot against Brock.
If only this was a fake tv show where they could just as easily book Eva Marie to beat Lesnar tomorrow for the title.
He has lost to smaller guys, you know.
Reigns has no business being anywhere near Brock, certainly not in the WM main
“he has zero chance in a shoot against Brock.”
Which is clearly super relevant to how pro wrestling works.
Also Brock is legitimately scary.
Solid, can’t complain.
Oh, so Bray Wyatt actually did something on his own? Well that’s fun.
Been reading about people complaining about the “Let’s go Cena” kid. If you don’t think they’re using his soundbites for future Cena comeback vignettes, then, well, you’re wrong.
CHAOS completely dominates the G1 Climax and leaves Bullet Club looking like the hacks they are. They cap it with a match that up to this point is my Match Of The Year while AJ stares at the Seibu Dome ceiling and has to let fucking Jeff Jarrett steal the spotlight again. Eva Marie gets nuclear, white-hot heat at NXT while Bayley FINALLY becomes #1 Contender. HeidI Lovelace wins the AAW Heritage Championship. Courtney Rush wins the NCW: Femmes Fatales Championship. And Brock Lesnar just made John Cena his personal Loki.
This has been such a cathartic month for me. It’s even more incredible than April was. I love wrestling so much right now.
Fuck yeah, CHAOS!
Plus all these epic signings for NXT recently… man, the storylines have still been sub-par and I still feel bad about Bryan’s and Barrett’s injuries, but damn, I can’t help but look forward to the future.
1) I could make that shirt for myself for 9 bucks or less. 2) It’s an awful shirt.
Can we get somebody on the beat for this?
Was an alright show, really loved the main event.
That main event. Hohmygod. I can do pushups without using my hands right now.
I can’t believe Cena got skunked. I guess they’ll pass it off as broken ribs, thus, he’ll take time off?
Two things need to happen:
1) Brock brings back the unified title he wore 10 years ago. and
2) Daniel Bryan beats Bork for the title at Mania.
@Benoit’s Bible – I never understand this line of reasoning. Small guys beat big guys all the time in real and MMA fights, but even if that wasn’t the case, pro wrestling isn’t shoot fighting, it follows its own internal logic (mostly). Bryan has soundly beaten Cena, as well as others who have pinned Brock in recent memory, so why is it unbelievable that Bryan could also beat Brock? Believability in wrestling has to do with good booking and builds, not playing armchair Fight Expert. It’s pretend.
There’s no person who can’t be dropped by a well-placed knee to the face.
Or 16.
@Benoit : They can do it one of two ways:
1) They sell it as Bryan is faster and has the heart of a champion and he’s able to chop Lesnar down with kicks to the leg. Sort of what smaller UFC guys would do to bigger ones back in the one division fits all days. Plus Bryan can counter release Germans and land on his feet. Obviously Bork would pound the shit out of Bryan, but, Bryan pulls it off like Rocky against Drago. Lesnar could get “accidentally hurt” which explains his post WM sabbatical.
2) They do a no DQ match and Brock’s cockiness gets the better of him and Bryan takes advantage and wins. This could be Bork running into an unprotected turnbuckle or something.
As much as I love blood, with the skunking Cena got, it would have been overkill.
Also cool: Rusev is slowly becoming one of the best workers in the company.
His selling on offense and what looked like he was fighting back tears during the full Accolade at the end was AMAZING!
Reacting to every one of his kicks with the hurt leg, kicking off the mat, etc… man, that match was great.
Yeah, I really dig it when a guy REMEMBERS his own stats, giving it that sense of realism and storytelling. It would be weird if Cloud was poisoned during a fight and he suddenly forgot, therefore negating my use of cure to heal him before he died.
EAT.
SLEEP.
SUPLEX.
REPEAT.
#3 is incorrect. Swagger did not tap out, he went unconscious.
I’m planning on watching the highlights of this ppv by totally legal means later, anybody have any recommendations of which matches to watch?
All of them with the exception of Reigns/Orton because my God that’s the most boring pairing ever. That was the only one I skipped whilst watching it live.
Ok cool, thanks!
Despite the result (and all the speculation about what’s next at the Rumble and Mania), this is just setting up Cena to overcome to greatest of all the odds, to break Ric Flair’s record, by defeating the man who mauled him to near death.
Only guy I could take serious beat Brock besides Cena is Cesaro. He’s been booked so badly now I doubt it.
So glad Nikki turned heel and Seth won. <3
Only low points were Reigns/Orton and Wyatt/Y2J (both just kinda underdelivered. Rest of the show was hugely enjoyable and the hot crowd did themselves proud
Honestly, I can’t agree Reigns vs Orton and Wyatt vs Y2J underdelivered.
Did you really expect more from a guy who’s generally boring when he doesn’t have anyone to carry him versus… well, pretty much the same, only way more inexperienced?
Also, Jericho hasn’t been great in the ring in a few years now, so I expected that match to be a worse version of Wyatt vs Bryan from the RR.
As glad as I am about the Lesnar win, the match was pretty boring. There was nothing but suplexes and punches in Lesnar’s “arsenal” of offense. Yeah, it was a beat down and he was “toying with him” but it made for kind of a boring match. The rest of the show was pretty good. I was fairly let down by the Orton/Reigns match. I spent most of that time playing with a dog at my friend’s house and it was more interesting than the match…
In defense of Ort
In defense of Orton, I think he put on a pretty good performance last night. As much as I want Roman Reigns to do well, his move set is almost non-existent right now, so I feel like that was what dragged down the match.
That Cena/Lesnar match could literally only be exciting if you hate Cena. (And there’s probably a couple Cena haters that were bored with it too.) 16 suplexes and an F-5. Much like Lesnar’s match against Undertaker, it was boring as shit and one-sided. Only this time, they can’t blame the 50+ year old man. Somebody actually thought it was a good idea to create a match where literally the biggest name in pro wrestling right now has a match against a guy and gets utterly obliterated.
Like some other people mentioned, it was so one-sided that whoever takes the belt from Lesnar will either be completely unbelievable, or they’ll spend the next four or five months building him up in MORE squash matches to make THEM look unstoppable too.
To clarify: That Cena lost the title is cool. But that Cena lost the title in such a boring squash match, is not.
…Also to be fair I dislike Lesnar and would’ve preferred he lost the belt to any of the following: Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, a randomly appearing CM Punk, Seth Rollins after ekeing out a win against Lesnar (only for Jeans Ambrose to brutally assault Seth with both the briefcase AND belt immediately afterwards because lol why not), Bray Wyatt….literally a ton of other people, who will actually be on the show on a weekly basis.
Lastly: I feel as if decisions like this are why CM Punk transformed into Phil Brooks and rolled the fuck out.
I agree completely. I am fine with Cena losing the title(s) but would have preferred it was to someone who is actually there on a regular basis.
Every Brock Lesnar match since his return has bored the crap out of me.
Punch
Suplex
Sweat
F5
Repeat.
…..Boring.
Also, how is the F5 any more devastating than an AA? Both are just a fireman’s carry then a drop to the canvas.
I don’t know how anyone can say a brutal, 16 minute beatdown is boring. I mean I know some people are claiming it but it was amazing, and something I never EVER thought I’d see in a Cena main event.
Oh my god thank you. Lesnar was horribly gassed through the whole thing, there were these big pregnant pauses during each suplex and I know people hate Cena and want the belts off of him and that’s fine. Just make it a fight, you know? Make the fight worth the belts before the Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship title becomes a US belt.
Have to disagree. I thought it was a joyous, enthusiastic performance. You don’t mention all the little character work Brock put in, like the Undertaker sit up and the incredible little dance he did. The man shouted “DIE” at prone, broken John Cena on multiple occasions. It was a brutal, epic beatdown and I mean “epic” very specifically. It was a perfect second-act finish — the monster has won in the most definitive way possible, our hero (and here it’s John and anti-Authority folks, both) is crushed and broken with seemingly no way to defeat the villain, and all seems lost… thus setting up the heroic return and triumph (at Wrestlemania, probably). A great match.
Same thoughts here- Very glad Cena lost, but that mach should have been less of an execution. It’ll be good for replay clips, but as a whole match I found it boring. I wasn’t thinking “wow Lesnar looks unstoppable”, I was thinking “Damn did somebody lace Cena’s spinach can with kryptonite? I guess he’s losing tonight”.
Cena should have overpowered Lesnar at the start and hit him with everything he has; make us think it’s going to be a standard Cena bullshit match, but then Lesnar gets up like nothing, suplex, suplex, F5, F5, F5, pinfall. “Cena throws everything he has at Lesnar, still loses” is more interesting (and believable) than the invulnerable Cena getting beat like a government mule from the opening bell. Really, who can believably face Lesnar now? By transitive property a third of the roster can’t even shake his hand or they’ll die.
It almost felt like WWE was saying “oh, you think it’s boring that Cena wins all the time? Here is is losing” and made it as boring as possible as a fuck you. But then I started to think about all the 8 year old Cena fans in tears, and everything felt right.
Eh, Lesnar German Suplexed him a bunch of times. Blood wouldn’t have been that believable.
Man, Lesnar German Suplexed him so much, Cena’s gonna show up tomorrow and be all like: “Einige von euch lieben mich, einige von euch nicht.”