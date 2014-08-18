Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE SummerSlam 2014 results. The show was headlined by a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between champ John Cena and challenger Brock Lesnar, as well as a court-and-infidelity-related showdown between Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella.

WWE SummerSlam 2014 Results:

– Pre-show match: Rob Van Dam defeated Cesaro. Cesaro’s tornado sirens are gone and replaced by a European ambulance siren. Van Dam pinned Cesaro after a Five-Star Frog Splash.

1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz (c). Ziggler defeated Miz with a Zig Zag to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

2. Divas Championship Match: Paige defeated AJ Lee (c). Paige countered the Black Widow into a Ram-Paige cradle DDT to become the new Divas Champion.

3. Flag Match: Rusev defeated Jack Swagger. Rusev tapped out Swagger with The Accolade to win the match. After the match, per the (newly-decided, I guess) rules of a flag match, the Russian flag was raised and the Russian national anthem was played.

4. Lumberjack Match: Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose. This was chaotic, with Rollins and Ambrose fighting around the arena while trying to fight off and/or avoid lumberjacks. Kane interfered, stopping Ambrose from getting a pin, which brought all of the lumberjacks into the ring. Rollins took advantage of the melee, hitting Ambrose with the Money in the Bank briefcase to get the win.

5. Bray Wyatt defeated Chris Jericho. Wyatt defeated Jericho with Sister Abigail. After the match, Wyatt once again sang ‘He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.’

6. Stephanie McMahon defeated Brie Bella. Nikki Bella turned on Brie, allowing Stephanie to hit a Pedigree and get the pin.

7. Roman Reigns defeated Randy Orton. Orton countered a Superman Punch into an RKO, but Reigns kicked out. Orton went for a punt, but Roman countered and speared Orton for the win.

8. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena (c). Lesnar mauled Cena and pinned him after an F5. Unbelievably, Cena got in almost no offense. Lesnar is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

