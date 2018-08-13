WWE Promotional Image

WWE’s Biggest Party Of The Summer™, SummerSlam 2018, goes down this Sunday on WWE Network and, if you’re in a coma or something, pay-per-view. If you’re the type who still places large, important bets on sports-entertainment — bless your heart — we’ve got the early betting odds for the show, courtesy of 5Dimes. Lose enough money and you’ll have to place your bets for Hell in a Cell on 0Dimes (get it??).

One important note: with how betting odds work, what happens on Raw, Smackdown, and 205 Live will change these dramatically as the week goes on. As of Monday morning, this is where the betting odds for the card lie:

2018 SummerSlam Odds

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (end of broadcast ruling) +210

Roman Reigns (end of broadcast ruling) -290

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (end of broadcast ruling) +260

Ronda Rousey (end of broadcast ruling) -380

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) -150

Samoa Joe (end of broadcast ruling) +110

Money in the Bank Contract

Braun Strowman (end of broadcast ruling) -300

Kevin Owens (end of broadcast ruling) +220

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler (end of broadcast ruling) +205

Seth Rollins (end of broadcast ruling) -285