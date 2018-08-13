Enjoy These WWE SummerSlam 2018 Early Betting Odds, If You’d Like To Lose Money

#WWE Summerslam 2018 #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.13.18 4 Comments

WWE Promotional Image

WWE’s Biggest Party Of The Summer™, SummerSlam 2018, goes down this Sunday on WWE Network and, if you’re in a coma or something, pay-per-view. If you’re the type who still places large, important bets on sports-entertainment — bless your heart — we’ve got the early betting odds for the show, courtesy of 5Dimes. Lose enough money and you’ll have to place your bets for Hell in a Cell on 0Dimes (get it??).

One important note: with how betting odds work, what happens on Raw, Smackdown, and 205 Live will change these dramatically as the week goes on. As of Monday morning, this is where the betting odds for the card lie:

2018 SummerSlam Odds

WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (end of broadcast ruling) +210
Roman Reigns (end of broadcast ruling) -290

WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (end of broadcast ruling) +260
Ronda Rousey (end of broadcast ruling) -380

WWE Championship
AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) -150
Samoa Joe (end of broadcast ruling) +110

Money in the Bank Contract
Braun Strowman (end of broadcast ruling) -300
Kevin Owens (end of broadcast ruling) +220

WWE Intercontinental Championship
Dolph Ziggler (end of broadcast ruling) +205
Seth Rollins (end of broadcast ruling) -285

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2018#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSBETTINGBETTING ODDSPRO WRESTLINGWWEWWE SUMMERSLAMWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 hour ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP