WWE’s Biggest Party Of The Summer™, SummerSlam 2018, goes down this Sunday on WWE Network and, if you’re in a coma or something, pay-per-view. If you’re the type who still places large, important bets on sports-entertainment — bless your heart — we’ve got the early betting odds for the show, courtesy of 5Dimes. Lose enough money and you’ll have to place your bets for Hell in a Cell on 0Dimes (get it??).
One important note: with how betting odds work, what happens on Raw, Smackdown, and 205 Live will change these dramatically as the week goes on. As of Monday morning, this is where the betting odds for the card lie:
2018 SummerSlam Odds
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (end of broadcast ruling) +210
Roman Reigns (end of broadcast ruling) -290
WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (end of broadcast ruling) +260
Ronda Rousey (end of broadcast ruling) -380
WWE Championship
AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) -150
Samoa Joe (end of broadcast ruling) +110
Money in the Bank Contract
Braun Strowman (end of broadcast ruling) -300
Kevin Owens (end of broadcast ruling) +220
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Dolph Ziggler (end of broadcast ruling) +205
Seth Rollins (end of broadcast ruling) -285
Is Roman a werewolf now?
I’d take Joe and Ziggler
How are both Braun and Owens not getting their own lines for the Universal Championship?
And at +210, Lesnar looks like free money…
no prop bet on Heyman turning on Brock to join Braun?