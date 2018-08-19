WWE SummerSlam 2018 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

WWE SummerSlam 2018 airs this Sunday, August 19, live on WWE Network and pay-per-view. WWE’s second biggest show of the year features 13 matches (whew), including Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship, Ronda Rousey challenging for the Raw Women’s Championship, Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz, and so much more.

As always, we’ll be here (and in the arena) all weekend with news, updates, results, live threads and more, so make sure you’re tuned in to our WWE SummerSlam 2018 tag page through Monday. Here’s how the massive card breaks down.

WWE SummerSlam 2018 Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

2. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

4. Triple Threat Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

5. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day

6. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

7. United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

8. Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens: if Owens wins, he becomes Mr. Money in the Bank

9. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak

10. Actual Main Event: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

11. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The B-Team (c) vs. The Revival

12. Finn Bálor vs. Constable Corbin

13. Kickoff Match: Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s conversation and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of SummerSlam 2018 column. If you’d like to read our early predictions and analysis for the card, you can do that here. Enjoy the Biggest Party Of The Summer®!