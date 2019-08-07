WWE SummerSlam 2019: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Promotional Image

WWE SummerSlam 2019 — The Biggest Party Of The Summer® — airs this Sunday, August 11, live on WWE Network and pay-per-view. WWE’s second biggest show of the year features 10 matches, including Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins, legends Bill Goldberg and Trish Stratus competing, and more.

As always, we’ll be here (and in the arena) all weekend with news, updates, results, live threads and more, so make sure you’re tuned in to our WWE SummerSlam 2019 tag page through the fallout on Monday and Tuesday. Here’s how the card breaks down.

WWE SummerSlam 2019 Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

2. WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

3. Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

5. Submission Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

6. Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus

7. Owens’ Career On The Line: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

8. Finn Bálor vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

9. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

10. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for every match. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday for our open discussion thread and live results.

Here’s what we think will happen at The SummerSlam (™ Bret Hart) 2019.