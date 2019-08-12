WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of SummerSlam: Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar, Finn Bálor broke out The Demon just to beat up Constable Corbin, and Becky Lynch finally got tired of playing second fiddle and threw hands at Charlotte Flair. One of those things ended well!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam 2019, originally aired on August 11, 2018.