WWE’s SummerSlam Hype Video Features A Very Excited Terry Crews

08.16.18 9 mins ago

WWE

SummerSlam 2018 is upon us. With this week’s Raw and Smackdown out of the way, the stage is set for the second biggest weekend in WWE.

That will start with NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV on Saturday, which figures to set the bar extremely high for the main roster’s big day/night (it’s a 7-hour event now so just saying night is disingenuous) on Sunday. Whether SummerSlam is capable of living up to what TakeOver delivers remains to be seen, but as usual, the WWE production crew has put together quite the promo video to at get fans hyped for Sunday.

This year, WWE tabbed Terry Crews with reading the promo over top of highlights to hype the matches and it gets the job done. After watching this video I’m ready for the SummerSlam marathon event to be here.

