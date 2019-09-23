Heat Of The Moment: WWF Live Wire (October 8, 1998)

Previously on Breakdown In Your House: The Rock suddenly became the most over person in the World Wrestling Federation, the pajama variant Hardy Boyz had their pay-per-view pre-show debut, and a new WWF Champion was crowned. BUT WHOMST??

Here’s what you missed 21 years ago on WWF Sunday Night Heat, originally aired on October 8, 1998.