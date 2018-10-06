WWE Super Show-Down Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Super Show-Down in Australia airs this Saturday, October 6, live on WWE Network. The show has a start-time of 6 PM, which equates to 5 AM start time on the east coast of the United States, so just watch the show and participate in the open thread whenever you want! Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Super Show-Down Card:

1. LAST TIME EVER: Triple H vs. Undertaker 2. John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens 3. Number One Contender Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz 4. The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre 5. The Legendary Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad 6. No Countout, No DQ Match for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe 7. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy 8. The IIconics vs. Naomi and Asuka 9. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Bar 10. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

If you’d like to read our predictions for the entire card, click here. Enjoy the show, and make sure to respond to your favorite comments from the open thread with a +1, as we’ll include 10 of the best in the Best and Worst of Super Show-Down report.