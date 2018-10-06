WWE Super Show-Down Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Super Show-Down in Australia results. The WWE Network live event featured the return of John Cena, a “last time ever” match between Triple H and the Undertaker, and a batch of title matches. Be sure to be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Super Show-Down column.

WWE Super Show-Down Results:

1. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) defeated The Bar. New Day pinned Cesaro with a backstabber/double-stomp combination to retain the championship.

2. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch (c) by disqualification. Flair had Lynch in the Figure-Eight, and Lynch used the Women’s Championship belt to break the hold, causing a DQ. Flair continued the attack after the match, but got hit with a Bexploder on the floor.

3. John Cena and Bobby Lashley defeated Elias and Kevin Owens. Cena pinned Elias after an Attitude Adjustment and the dreaded LIGHTNING FIST.

