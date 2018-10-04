WWE Super Show-Down In Australia: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Super Show-Down in Australia — imagine the Greatest Royal Rumble without the propaganda videos — airs this Saturday, October 6, live on WWE Network. The show has a start-time of 6 PM, which equates to a not-at-all-inconvenient 5 AM start time on the east coast of the United States, so just watch the show whenever you want. Here’s the complete card as we know it.
WWE Super Show-Down Card:
1. LAST TIME EVER: Triple H vs. Undertaker
2. John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
3. Number One Contender Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
4. The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre
5. The Legendary Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad
6. No Countout, No DQ Match for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe
7. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy
8. The IIconics vs. Naomi and Asuka
9. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Bar
10. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all ten matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Saturday morning for our open discussion thread and live results.
-If Charlotte has both her arms still attached, something went wrong. Becky Lynch all day. Run her and Asuka at Evolution and have Charlotte…I dunno, if Meiko Satomura isn’t in the MYC Finals, can we get that?
-YOU NEED MORE RELEVANT TAGS, SMACKDOWN. …New Day, who is holding until they think SAnitY is good enough to put forward, maybe? Question mark? Or bring up TUE? New Day/TUE down the line seems bonkers
-Now that Her Royal Highness Queen Becky is a thing, Naomi has taken up the mantle of “Princess Take a Pin.”
-…for the love of god, put it on Buddy Murphy. I’m still terrified Cedric’s gonna hold that title for a while only to drop it to Human Mighty No. 9/Lair/::insert disappointing hyped video game here:: TJP. But no, Cedric
-AJ winning via Samoa Joe being pinned by a thing and Styles covering the thing is a layup
-As is Miz booting D-Bry into the sun
-Sigh…Nikki Bella gets the pin, they celebrate, Ronda offers her a title shot, there’s your Evolution main. Neither of them are turning now…maybe when Jessamyn, Shayna, and Marina show up to throw the Bellas into the sun.
-The Shield, I guess…just don’t do the obvious AND DEAN TURNS thing.
-BOB BADA BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
-Do not care enough to make a prediction on Grampa Wars
Grampa Wars just gave me a great idea…..can someone please photoshop HHH and UT’s faces onto scenes from “Grumpy Old Men”?
Only 10 matches? How are they gonna stretch that out to 5 hours?!?!
Taker intro eats at least a half hour
It’s not even entrance anymore. It’s his exits that eats a lot time now.
“LAST TIME EVER: Triple H vs. Undertaker”
Promise? Pinky swear!
Black Tank Top Becky all day every day.
I’m really scared Brie Mode accidentally knocks Liv Morgan out and changes her hair color again. If these 2 keep facing each other poor Liv will wind up with rainbow hair and zero functioning brain cells.
I’m still your predictions champ, undefeated for the entire year thus far. If anyone beats me in picks, you’re the new champ or you can just throw the championship in a fire or whatever. I think there will only be 1 title change on this show and that will be the Cruiserweight title.
My picks:
Triple H
The Shield
AJ Styles
Charlotte (by DQ/countout)
The New Day
Rousey & Bellas
The IIconics
Buddy Murphy (new champ)
Cena & Lashley
Daniel Bryan
Oops, I made a mistake, I actually meant to say The Riott Squad will win. My bad.
All this 5am malarkey is old hat; here in the UK, we’ve been watching PPVs in the wee hours for decades now.
So either Joe loses and gets Nakamura’d into irrelevance or he wins and we get yet another match between these guys. How does WWE not realize that 3-4 matches for every feud is too much?