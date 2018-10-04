WWE Super Show-Down In Australia: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Super Show-Down in Australia — imagine the Greatest Royal Rumble without the propaganda videos — airs this Saturday, October 6, live on WWE Network. The show has a start-time of 6 PM, which equates to a not-at-all-inconvenient 5 AM start time on the east coast of the United States, so just watch the show whenever you want. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Super Show-Down Card:

1. LAST TIME EVER: Triple H vs. Undertaker 2. John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens 3. Number One Contender Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz 4. The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre 5. The Legendary Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad 6. No Countout, No DQ Match for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe 7. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy 8. The IIconics vs. Naomi and Asuka 9. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Bar 10. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all ten matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Saturday morning for our open discussion thread and live results.