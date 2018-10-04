WWE Super Show-Down In Australia: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

10.04.18 2 hours ago 10 Comments

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Super Show-Down in Australia — imagine the Greatest Royal Rumble without the propaganda videos — airs this Saturday, October 6, live on WWE Network. The show has a start-time of 6 PM, which equates to a not-at-all-inconvenient 5 AM start time on the east coast of the United States, so just watch the show whenever you want. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Super Show-Down Card:

1. LAST TIME EVER: Triple H vs. Undertaker

2. John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

3. Number One Contender Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

4. The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre

5. The Legendary Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

6. No Countout, No DQ Match for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

7. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy

8. The IIconics vs. Naomi and Asuka

9. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Bar

10. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all ten matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Saturday morning for our open discussion thread and live results.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Australia#WWE
TAGSAUSTRALIApredictionsWITH SPANDEX PREDICTIONSWWEWWE SUPER SHOW-DOWN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 2 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP