WWE’s Next Saudi Arabia Show To Feature Goldberg Vs. Undertaker, And A Way Too Many People Battle Royal

05.13.19 1 hour ago

WWE Promotional Image

the new Star Wars movie looks weird

WWE latest venture to Saudi Arabia is a bad idea for a lot of reasons, but now we can report that the event finally has a name, and a collection of announced matches.

Per an announcement made on WWE.com, the event will be called Super ShowDown. If that sounds familiar, it’s the same name they gave their event in Australia, minus the hyphen, plus the random “SmackDown”-style capitalization. Previously news that Bill Goldberg and The Undertaker would make the trip for the event were also confirmed, as they’ll be going one-on-one for the First Time Ever™ in what we can assume will be the main event. Undertaker was rumored to be facing Elias after his appearance on the Raw after WrestleMania, but that’s obviously off.

Here’s a look at the announcement, featuring a few more match announcements and a very ambitiously packed battle royal idea:

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Undertaker#WWE
TAGSBILL GOLDBERGGoldbergSAUDI ARABIATHE UNDERTAKERUNDERTAKERWWEWWE SUPER SHOW-DOWNWWE SUPER SHOWDOWN
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 5 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP