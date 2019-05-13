WWE Promotional Image

WWE latest venture to Saudi Arabia is a bad idea for a lot of reasons, but now we can report that the event finally has a name, and a collection of announced matches.

Per an announcement made on WWE.com, the event will be called Super ShowDown. If that sounds familiar, it’s the same name they gave their event in Australia, minus the hyphen, plus the random “SmackDown”-style capitalization. Previously news that Bill Goldberg and The Undertaker would make the trip for the event were also confirmed, as they’ll be going one-on-one for the First Time Ever™ in what we can assume will be the main event. Undertaker was rumored to be facing Elias after his appearance on the Raw after WrestleMania, but that’s obviously off.

Here’s a look at the announcement, featuring a few more match announcements and a very ambitiously packed battle royal idea: