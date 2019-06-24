A WWE Superstar Won His First Main Roster Title At Stomping Grounds

WWE

When Ricochet was called up to the WWE main roster alongside Aleister Black earlier this year, it looked the sky was the limit for the high flyer. He and Black quickly challenged for both the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships. They didn’t win, but this did open the door for the odd couple to win NXT’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Since the Superstar Shake-Up split up Black and Ricochet, the former has been mostly performing dramatic monologues in a dark room while the former Prince Puma has been wrestling on Raw. After a series of matches with Cesaro, Ricochet won the right to challenge for Samoa Joe’s United States Championship at Stomping Grounds.