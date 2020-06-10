WWE Superstars Discussed Their Evolution 2 Dream Matches

Paige, while praising the new faces in NXT, said she “would love to see Nattie do more” and that she doesn’t know why Tamina isn’t being used right now. The possibility of Renee Young having a match was brought up, with Maria Menounos telling the Backstage host, “There might be nothing more fun ever in your life to do, Renee, trust me. It’s literally the highlight of my entire life.” Everyone also reacted positively to the idea of Stephanie McMahon getting back in the ring.

Last night’s episode of WWE Backstage was an Evolution watch-along, with the women of WWE weighing in on the historic 2018 pay-per-view in a group video call. Towards the end of the program, the commentators said that they would love to see a second Evolution, and talked about their dream matches for the event.

Ruby Riott, Bianca Belair, and Nikki Cross discussed who their own dream opponents for an Evolution event would be. Riott started with the new NXT Women’s Champion, saying, “I’m a huge Io Shirai fan, so I want so bad to work with her.” She also mentioned “a lot of the women from NXT who I haven’t gotten a chance to [work with] or who I’ve mixed it up with on the indies that I would love to do on a bigger scale,” naming Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, and Shayna Baszler.

Belair said she thought “a good matchup, storytelling-wise” for her would be “either Charlotte or Shayna just because I have history with them.” From a purely in-ring perspective Belair brought up, “Raquel [Gonzalez] or Nia Jax or Beth Phoenix because it would be strength vs. strength, so I think we could create some magic in the ring with that lineup too.” Paige added that she would like to see Belair in the ring against Naomi, and Young suggested a match with Asuka.

Nikki Cross would want to wrestle a tag match on a second Evolution show, and she’d want to partner with Alexa Bliss, who she said has helped her with the “psychology and storytelling” or wrestling. Her “two dreams” for them would be a match against the Bellas or against Lita and Trish Stratus.

You can watch all the WWE Backstage Evolution commentary on YouTube here.