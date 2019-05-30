Creative Dissatisfaction Is Reportedly Widespread Among WWE Talent

WWE

Jon Moxley’s interview on Talk Is Jericho about his time as WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose had an explosive effect on wrestling discourse, if not on the wrestling business itself. Things we’ve all speculated and heard rumors about, particularly regarding how one out-of-touch man in his 70s can hold down an entire roster full of talent, were borne out by Moxley’s detailed first-person accounts of his many conflicts with Vince McMahon over his character’s direction and the things he was expected to say. In the wake of all that, reports are coming out about performers who are still with WWE facing similar problems to the ones Moxley described.