Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Survivor Series 2014 results. The show was headlined by a traditional Survivor Series match with “everything on the line,” pitting Team Authority vs. Team Cena.
WWE Survivor Series 2014 results:
– Pre-show match: Fandango defeated Justin Gabriel. Fandango is now a Flamenco dancer, managed by Rosa Mendes. He won the match with a top rope leg drop.
– Pre-show match: Jack Swagger defeated Cesaro. Swagger won by submission.
1. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz and Damien Mizdow defeated Gold and Stardust (c), Los Matadores and The Usos. Goldust was incapacitated by an Usos splash. Damien Mizdow tagged himself in and stole the pin, winning the championships for his team.
2. Traditional Survivor Series Match: Natalya, Emma, Naomi and Alicia Fox defeated Paige, Cameron, Layla and Summer Rae. Naomi pinned Paige for the final elimination. Naomi, Natalya, Emma and Alicia Fox all survived.
3. Bray Wyatt defeated Dean Ambrose. Wyatt won by DQ when Ambrose attacked him with a chair. After the match, Ambrose attacked him with tables, ladders and chairs to set up a rematch at the next pay-per-view. Can’t remember what that one’s called.
4. Adam Rose and The Bunny defeated Slater Gator. Slater Gator is now “Slater and The Gator.” The Bunny pinned Slater after a dropkick. Adam Rose was upset.
5. WWE Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella defeated AJ Lee (c). Brie Bella kissed AJ to start the match. Nikki immediately Rack Attacked AJ and pinned her to become the new Divas Champion.
6. Survivor Series Match: Team Cena defeated Team Authority. Big Show knocked out Mark Henry with the first move of the match, eliminating him. Seth Rollins Curb Stomped and Rusev superkicked Ryback to eliminate him. Rusev tried to put Dolph Ziggler through the announce table with a splash but missed and injured himself, leading to a count-out elimination. Luke Harper eliminated Erick Rowan with a lariat. Big Show turned on Cena, knocking him out. Rollins pinned Cena for the elimination. Show walked out, eliminating himself. Dolph Ziggler eliminated Kane with a Zig Zag. Ziggler also eliminated Harper with a rollup.
That left Ziggler and Rollins as the final members of their teams. Ziggler had Rollins beaten with a Zig Zag, but Triple H pulled the referee out of the ring. The Authority attacked Ziggler, but he fought them off and hit Rollins with a SECOND Zig Zag. Triple H attacked that referee, too, then attacked and pedigree’d Ziggler. He called out Scott Armstrong to count the pin, but it was interrupted by STING, making his official WWE debut. Sting knocked out Armstrong and had a staredown with Triple H. Sting dropped Triple H with a Scorpion Death Drop and pulled Ziggler onto Rollins for the pin.
The Authority hung out for a while to get a “na na na hey hey hey goodbye” chant from the crowd.
I’m very glad that Cena had little to do with this match and they let Ziggler be the hero.
Why in the hell was Cena getting YES! chants?
Could have been worse. Happy Ziggler got the rub. Fucking Poochie-ass Cena couldn’t even let him celebrate it by himself.
More like Hogan-ass Cena.
Was expecting Cena to be the lone, got Ziggler. Soooo much better.
Was expecting to “hear voices in my head” at the end, got Sting. Sooooo much better
Tune in for Raw tomorrow night where almost nothing is different!
Except for the part where the Authority is no longer in charge and fucking Sting is around?
Sting’s not booked for tomorrow, because of course he wouldn’t be.
Sting should never appear again. That was it. Like an apparition. POOF! STING! GONE!
That was pretty damn awesome. And I don’t even like Sting.
I think it being in St. Louise was meant to be a decoy to make us think it’d be Randy instead of Sting. Kudos to them for fucking with us the entire night. Kudos WWE, that was an awesome PPV.
Yeah, I was a little shocked that we didn’t have an Orton sighting at a PPV in the STL.
For all the people saying…”thank god it was Ziggler and not Cena”…please be advised…that shit head is in charge now.
Pretty sure Sting is actually IN CHARGE, but Cena can bring back HHH and Steph if he ever chooses to.
I don’t think that’s how it works. I need to go vomit a bit…I just know Cena and Sting are gonna be pals. My childhood is ruined.
Cena’s going to be IN CHARGE until he retires. Because no matter what happens, the show revolves around him.
I would love Corporate Cena. Wearing a suit, bogged down with spreadsheets and insurance rates. Wears glasses and gets grey streaks in his hair
Cenas been in charge the whole time… He might as well be Charles
Orton is off doing a film shoot I think. I also like that Show took out Cena – probably to set up a Big Show 0 Cena feud for a bit. It was telegraphed way in advance that HHH would get involved in the final match. Heck I half expected a run in by Cesaro. But, it was also a good time to bring in Sting to police things, lay out a person or two, and pave the way for him to be the new authority – probably set up a final match for him at Wrestlemania with HHH. Glad to see new face getting a push – let’s face it Kane, Mark Henry, Big Show are at the end of their careers and in their 40s, while Cena and Orton have been around forever and have had their time in the sun. I want to see more Rusev, and Ryback, and Miz & Mizdow, even Ziggler, more Cesaro, more Seamus, more Rowan and Bray and Luke, even Fandango and Adam Rose. And I’m afraid I have some bad news for Bad News Barrett – you are brittle and have barely done any actual wrestling in the past few years – I think Jerry Lawler has had more time in the ring in the past few years than you have.
Wrestlemanie prediction – Reigns v. Lesnar and whoever wins gets immediately ambushed by Rollins who curb stomps somebody to win the belt.
ambrose filmed a movie not long ago and hardly missed any time, depending on the film, a guy could possibly not miss much time.
just seemed like a perfect set up for orton to return in his home town.
Time for Sting to police things? ISWYDT
The Lockdown photography schedule was hilarious. Filming was officially scheduled to end the day before NoC.
But I think that Sting was obviously a better pick tonight, despite it being a St. Louis show. They’re going to need to ease Orton back in as the #3 face, and he still has plenty of time to screw with Rollins.
As an unabashed Ziggler mark, that ending was about perfect for me. There’s nowhere to go but up. Seeing Lesnar take a nearfall on a Fame-Asser is gonna be hilarious.
The Big Show turn was the biggest shocker for me. I was trying to avoid spoilers and still found out Stinger was gonna show up before the PPV. Agree w all sentiments that they gave the rub to The ZigZag Man and not Cena. This also may be a way of WWE hedging their bets with Undertaker’s health. This sets up HHH/Sting at WM for now, giving Taker a few more months to decide if he can go at WM.
So…Scott Armstrong is the worst crooked ref in wrestling history, right?
Nick. Fucking. Patrick.
Say what you will about Nick Patrick, but at least he was effective.
Scott Armstrong comes running in, trying to save his bosses job, and he does his super slow count.
Dude. You’re crooked. Fast count it.
Dolph Ziggler is sole survivor twice now. Nice.
that main event was the best thing i’ve watched from wwe since wrestlemania.
better than the shield breakup, better than anything steph has done.
I’m sorry I am such a huge sting mark its not even funny. my first wrestling show ever was starrcade 1997. i went as sting for halloween, he’s honestly the only reason i’ve ever watched tna.
I don’t care that he’s “old” we saw mcmahon and hogan look good at times despite being “old” we’re not doing iron man matches with him.
also the people ragging on cena don’t seem to realize how much worse it could have been. cena could’ve hit the ring as soon as the match was over and raised all kinds of hell when he did. cena was team “captain” he gave ziggler his due, and was on screen for less than 30 seconds.
Yeah man I can’t back you on the bit with Sting. I’m just not excited. His best years are obviously behind him and now we have to deal with another old part timer coming in to steal spotlight. Everyone in that match who wrestled extended periods tonight like Ziggler, Harper, Rowan, Rusev, and Rollins looked on fucking point. Those should be the guys headlining. Those are the guys we should be giving the spotlight too. We as fans keep on getting fucked out of the peak of people’s careers because “Oh well we have to wait for them to pay their dues and do their time.” How well has that worked out for us? I mean it’s literally the mentality that got us to the current situation with Punk and now Bryan. I’m 0% excited to watch a fifty-five year old man who I could have watched wrestler for the last twenty years on TV elsewhere who if he really wanted so badly to come to WWE could have done so easily any time in the last five years. So yeah I’ll pass on the hour of Raw he’s going to eat up every week from now until Mania because I’d rather watch any of the guys I mentioned above along with Slater, Dallas, Ambrose, Wyatt, Cesaro, Mizdow, Kidd, BNB, and Big E instead. Over these nostalgia runs.
For the cheap seats – you’re right. One meeeellion percent. Can the olds please take a seat.
I honestly don’t think Sting will be on RAW every week until WM. I doubt he’ll be the GM either. Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I think we’ll see him tmrw, and then not again until around the Rumble.
I wouldn’t mind a Mick Foley or Johnny Ace as the new GM. Or maybe the laptop again.
@geegollyitsjosh the young guys looked great in the main event. that’s why i enjoyed it.
sting’s role is pretty much guaranteed to be limited, like it mostly was, and like kingraccoon said, he won’t be on every week.
Plus, if it’s two old guys “taking a spot” at mania, at least one is “new” (Sting) and the other is at the top of his game and selfless (HHH).
I just want to say what we’re all either thinking or should be thinking: HHH-Sting as a singles bout would be fucking awful. I’m imagining a slower, shittier version of Bad Blood ’04, except not even in the Cell.
An Authority Army-Stinger’s Squadron ten-man tag at ‘Mania, filled up with Generation NXT? Totally rad.
Ziggler the hero.
Sting in power.
Ambrose/Wyatt TLC.
Mizdow champion.
Double heel Bellas.
Could be worse.
Definitely double heel Bellas. Brie as a face was an awful experiment.
top 5 things we got out of this PPV. I’m satisfied alright!
Yay olds.
I was for The Authority until Ziggler became the loan man of his team and then I quickly switched over rooting for him and Sting coming out and dropping H’ guess the seeds are planted for WM31 between those two.
Good to see Ziggler finally shine on PPV, shame once he walked up the ramp ol’ Cena couldn’t let him have the spotlight and had to come out…I’m sure tomorrow Cena will be the one to rub it in H’s face when it should be Ziggler but you know who’s calling the shots and has been for awhile.
Also, awesome to see Sandow finally become champion even if it’s the tag team titles, hey it could be worse he could be in Cesaro’s spot right now doing nothing.
I don’t really like Sting but Sting being on WWE television is so bizzare that its one of things WWE could do that’s actually interesting. Like, I wasn’t around for WCW but I’ve always associated Sting with TNA, so seeing him on Raw is just so fucking weird I wanna see it…. quality aside.
…a homo?
Royal Rumble: Sting vs. HHH
Wrestlemania: Sting vs. Undertaker
I could get behind that depending on the Undertaker angle/storyline
I’m not a Sting fan. Never saw his work because I never watched WCW or TNA much. But I respect the guy for his legion of fans, and how he handled the drugged out Jeff Hardy incident. It was cool to see him come in finally and as long as he doesn’t eat away precious time, it’ll be cool to see where it goes.
That being said, Ziggler better get a big fucking rub over all that happened tonight and get a huge push in the upper mid-card until next year, when he can join the new school after Mania in taking over the title picture. Reigns, Rollins, Ambrose, Ziggler, Cesaro, Harper, Wyatt, Barrett, and more.
Lol that the wwe will allow anyone but the olds to run the joint.
I’m hoping this sets up a Rollins/Ziggler match at TLC, because that could be epic.
@Rod Stewart gotta keep hope alive. Besides, HHH is running the most smark-fest promotion in NXT.
I thought that was a terrible PPV, maybe the worst of the year, until the main event. That main event saved the show and was a ton of fun.
Completely agree. That main event MADE the PPV
John Cena: “Still think Orton vs Cena Part 501 is boring, Cesaro?”
JBL sighting Sting as a former NWA Champion, AND using the term “Impact” had to be on purpose.. right?
Finally JBL being too drunk/coked off his ass to give any of the shits pays off!
If Sting is going to be Cena’s pal I hope it is brightly colored neon blonde sting.
I’m pretty sure all his hair would fall out if he dyed it blonde..
I’m not sure that my want for DB to be a Foley-style GM works with both of the Bellas as heels, of all the things that could negate that.
The best option would be for Cena to “officially” be in charge, but to delegate GM responsibilities for each RAW to a random babyface or legend or whatever. Ziggler’s the booker for tomorrow night. Dude earned it. Maybe Ryback gets a shot. We can have a RAW Roulette without an actual wheel when Ambrose is GM for the night!
That’d obviously be the most fun use of Jort; him showing appreciation for those who have HLR and take their vitamins and shit. It takes him out of the direct spotlight to some extent, which is obviously for the best, and I don’t know, there’s just something inherently enjoyable about it to me. Let RAW run wild.
I’m interested to see how Brandon reacts to this. Yeah, “Team Cena” won, but I don’t think Cena was even in the ring all that often. The funny thing is when I was watching I swore Ziggler was going to go heel out of a “you can’t beat ’em, so join ’em” mentality, but instead he went in the complete opposite direction but it still made SOME sense from a story perspective.
If tomorrow all I read is a bunch of Cena this, Cena that, I’ll be somewhat disappointed. This was Ziggler’s story.
It was arguably the conclusion of a near decade-long redemption arc between Nick Nemeth/Dolph Zigger and Triple H. From the DX-Spirit Squad embarrassment of a feud to setting a new Survivor Series record (It wasn’t really a thing anyway, but it officially is now: Ziggler went about 17:30 as the only man left on his team to end up as the sole survivor after Show’s walkout. As far as I can tell, The Rock having an 8:07 stretch as the only man left in ’01 was the previous “record”.) to oust the Authority. That’s a hell of a thing.
Also, they should have sent out Rowan and Ryback with him, out of principle, but Cena coming out with Ziggler on the ramp was great. It wasn’t Hogan overwriting Savage’s title win at WM IV; it was the team captain coming out and hugging a guy who had the absolute performance of a lifetime for his team, who had stuck by him from the beginning of this program and could barely stand afterwards. That is what a babyface does. It never stopped being Dolph’s moment until Steph and Trips finally realized that they had actually lost (which Cena didn’t interfere in, either).
Criticizing something as small as that is circling precipitously back around from “we don’t hate John Cena, the Human Being but we do hate John Cena, WWE Superstar” to being the guys who thought that Cena was actually a bad wrestler because Triple H said it once in a promo.
WHY DO I HAVE TO DEFEND CENA, GOD
You don’t. Let the hate flow through you.
“we don’t hate John Cena, the Human Being but we do hate John Cena, WWE Superstar”
That’s wreddit’s catchphrase, not ours.
I don’t get why everyone is assuming that either Cena or Sting are “in charge” now. Cena just has some sort of veto power over letting HHH & Steph come back; Sting is a confused old man who wandered into the ring. We’ve not been given any indication that either of them are in charge now.
I prefer to think of it that Sting really had no stake in the main event.
He just had a score to settle with Scott Armstrong from some long-ago WCW Saturday Night match, and finally decided to track him down and act on it. The rest was just him acting on a whim.
nice.
Sting pulled the ultimate heel move last night.
He’s going to make us all pay close attention to a Raw featuring Larry the Cable Guy.
Ziggler was infected by Cena’s no sell disease. Now he will shoulder charge everyone until the world crumbles. The Cena’s are multiplying.
By the end of that match, my 7 year old was screaming for Ziggler to overcome the odds. He erupted at the three count. He sang the goodbye song loudly with the crowd. Then he shared what happened with a bunch of nowrestling fan family members who could not have cared less.
That is why we love wrestling. When it works, it’s the best. I’m sure there is no way for WWE to screw this up.
