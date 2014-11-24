Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Survivor Series 2014 results. The show was headlined by a traditional Survivor Series match with “everything on the line,” pitting Team Authority vs. Team Cena.

WWE Survivor Series 2014 results:

– Pre-show match: Fandango defeated Justin Gabriel. Fandango is now a Flamenco dancer, managed by Rosa Mendes. He won the match with a top rope leg drop.

– Pre-show match: Jack Swagger defeated Cesaro. Swagger won by submission.

1. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz and Damien Mizdow defeated Gold and Stardust (c), Los Matadores and The Usos. Goldust was incapacitated by an Usos splash. Damien Mizdow tagged himself in and stole the pin, winning the championships for his team.

2. Traditional Survivor Series Match: Natalya, Emma, Naomi and Alicia Fox defeated Paige, Cameron, Layla and Summer Rae. Naomi pinned Paige for the final elimination. Naomi, Natalya, Emma and Alicia Fox all survived.

3. Bray Wyatt defeated Dean Ambrose. Wyatt won by DQ when Ambrose attacked him with a chair. After the match, Ambrose attacked him with tables, ladders and chairs to set up a rematch at the next pay-per-view. Can’t remember what that one’s called.

4. Adam Rose and The Bunny defeated Slater Gator. Slater Gator is now “Slater and The Gator.” The Bunny pinned Slater after a dropkick. Adam Rose was upset.

5. WWE Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella defeated AJ Lee (c). Brie Bella kissed AJ to start the match. Nikki immediately Rack Attacked AJ and pinned her to become the new Divas Champion.

6. Survivor Series Match: Team Cena defeated Team Authority. Big Show knocked out Mark Henry with the first move of the match, eliminating him. Seth Rollins Curb Stomped and Rusev superkicked Ryback to eliminate him. Rusev tried to put Dolph Ziggler through the announce table with a splash but missed and injured himself, leading to a count-out elimination. Luke Harper eliminated Erick Rowan with a lariat. Big Show turned on Cena, knocking him out. Rollins pinned Cena for the elimination. Show walked out, eliminating himself. Dolph Ziggler eliminated Kane with a Zig Zag. Ziggler also eliminated Harper with a rollup.

That left Ziggler and Rollins as the final members of their teams. Ziggler had Rollins beaten with a Zig Zag, but Triple H pulled the referee out of the ring. The Authority attacked Ziggler, but he fought them off and hit Rollins with a SECOND Zig Zag. Triple H attacked that referee, too, then attacked and pedigree’d Ziggler. He called out Scott Armstrong to count the pin, but it was interrupted by STING, making his official WWE debut. Sting knocked out Armstrong and had a staredown with Triple H. Sting dropped Triple H with a Scorpion Death Drop and pulled Ziggler onto Rollins for the pin.

The Authority hung out for a while to get a “na na na hey hey hey goodbye” chant from the crowd.