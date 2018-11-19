We’d all been wondering if something unusual would happen in the Women’s Champ versus Champ Match (if we can still call it that) tonight on Survivor Series, but none of us predicted how it would actually go. Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was originally supposed to fight Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in a possible main event, but after Becky suffered a broken face and a concussion while brawling with Nia Jax and the rest of the Raw women’s locker room, she was pulled from the show for medical reasons and chose Charlotte Flair as her replacement. At that point, we all sort of expected Ronda to get the win, letting Charlotte get plenty of offense in along the way, as the build continued for the eventually Becky versus Ronda match, probably at WrestleMania.
Charlotte Flair Brutalized Ronda Rousey At Survivor Series
I can’t wait for the rematch
lol, so does this mean becky and charlotte are besties again? funny that fans would boo charlotte, cheer ronda, but the moment becky had any influence on the match, the fans are suddenly cheering charlotte and saying thank you for destroying ronda? jeez, fickle fans to say the least.
Not really fickle, Ronda had been giving some terrible promos latley that are cringe worthy to watch.
People are backing Becky, Becky comes out and hand picks Charlotte, so now the crowd is getting behind Charlotte.
Not to mention the fact that Ronda came in and practically went to champ within the first two months, totally crapping on the all the women in the division.
Yeah, people are cheering Charlotte as an extension of Becky. Cause she’s delivering the beat down that Becky can’t. Kayfabe I think Charlotte finally came around to the fact that she understands why Becky really doesn’t like Ronda. As aj522 mentioned, she just strolled in and her third match ever was a title match. Even a Flair has to be pissed at that easy advancement.
I know wrestlers are supposed to make it look good, but I think Charlotte may have gone legit shoot on some of that. She dang near hit the ref with one of those kendo shots on Ronda and hit Ronda in the head on at least two occasions. I believe she got a little overzealous and there will probably be some backstage heat on her for losing it.
Cue the inevitable “Ronda’s fault because she doesn’t know when to stay still” replies by the haters…
So is it safe to assume that this was the finish they booked if Becky was still involved and just kept it the same?