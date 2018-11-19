Charlotte Flair Brutalized Ronda Rousey At Survivor Series

11.18.18

We’d all been wondering if something unusual would happen in the Women’s Champ versus Champ Match (if we can still call it that) tonight on Survivor Series, but none of us predicted how it would actually go. Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was originally supposed to fight Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in a possible main event, but after Becky suffered a broken face and a concussion while brawling with Nia Jax and the rest of the Raw women’s locker room, she was pulled from the show for medical reasons and chose Charlotte Flair as her replacement. At that point, we all sort of expected Ronda to get the win, letting Charlotte get plenty of offense in along the way, as the build continued for the eventually Becky versus Ronda match, probably at WrestleMania.

