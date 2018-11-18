WWE Survivor Series 2018 Open Discussion Thread

WWE

WWE Survivor Series 2018 — the only time each year when Raw and Smackdown go head-to-head, except for all the other times — airs this Sunday, November 18, live on WWE Network and pay-per-view. The Raw vs. Smackdown heavy event features Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey vs. Not Becky Lynch, and more. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Survivor Series Card:

1. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan 2. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (subbing for Becky Lynch) 3. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 4. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: The Bar vs. AOP 5. Team Raw (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson), The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Kalisto, and/or Gran Metalik), and The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor)) vs. Team SmackDown (The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods), Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and/or Killian Dain), Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Colóns (Epico Colón and Primo Colón)) 6. Team Raw (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, and Bobby Lashley) (with Baron Corbin and Lio Rush) vs. Team SmackDown (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy) 7. Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Natalya, and Ruby Riott) (with Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and TBA) 8. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

