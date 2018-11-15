WWE Survivor Series 2018: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Survivor Series, the biggest party of the autumn, airs this Sunday, November 18, live on WWE Network. The One Time Each Year When Raw And Smackdown Go Head-To-Head™ features a series of Raw vs. Smackdown matches, including Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on new WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Here’s the complete card, as we know.
WWE Survivor Series Card:
1. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan
2. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (subbing for Becky Lynch)
3. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
4. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: The Bar vs. AOP
5. Team Raw (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson), The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Kalisto, and/or Gran Metalik), and The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor)) vs. Team SmackDown (The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods), Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and/or Killian Dain), Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Colóns (Epico Colón and Primo Colón))
6. Team Raw (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, and Bobby Lashley) (with Baron Corbin and Lio Rush) vs. Team SmackDown (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy)
7. Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Natalya, and Ruby Riott) (with Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and TBA)
8. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all eight matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re right. And pour one out for The Man.
The Raw vs Smackdown men’s event really seems like the past (plus Joe) vs the future (plus Ziggler). If they’re smart, we’ll get a sequence of Drew and Braun (and maybe Lashley) seeing who can throw Shane the farthest and then get him out of the way. This would also let him turn heel when he blames everyone else for his beating. But realistically, Drew vs Braun will fight to the back, take each other out and Shane will be the sole survivor. They need to end Raw’s winning streak and give Miz something to crow about
Why do you keep talking about Becky in the Rumble? She’s still champ.
I hope Show shotputs Drake into the crowd.
Rollins Nakamura should end in a clean Rollins win but will end with Ambrose interference.
Please please please let Brock and Bryan be a good match.
Your last sentence makes me envision Becky’s gaze having an eye of Morder style beam searching across middle earth for her next victim
-IMMA GO HARD IMMA GO HARD IMMA IMMA IMMA GO
-Sigh…RAW with Nia and possibly Tamina as sole survivors. If you’re gonna build a threat to Ronda, you need to reestablish Nia as an “irresistable force” or what not. Having her eliminate all (or at least almost all) of SDL will probably do that. So brace yourself for Asuka getting pinned by the world’s worst splash.
-In that same vein, if D-Mac is gonna be the big star on RAW, he’s the sole survivor here too.
-SDL tags in a walk. Only way RAW tag gets me happy is if the Revival breaks ALL the legs.
-I got the Authors here. It’s a coin flip.
-I think Charlie/Ronnie is a DQ finish win for Charlotte after Ronnie’s flunkies run in. That cues up Bayley and Sasha running in to help but THE DAMNED NUMBERS GAME. More realistically, Ronnie Judo Throws her from the turnbuckle a few times to win.
-Seth wins because Shinsuke is basically Bray Wyatt right now (where the hell is he, anyway?) Ambrose attacks after.
-…fuck it, D-BRY IN THE UPSET.
Becky won’t be returning in the Rumble; she’s still the SDL Women’s Champion. They would have made her relinquish the title on Tuesday if they thought she’d be out for a prolonged period.