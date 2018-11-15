WWE Survivor Series 2018: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Survivor Series, the biggest party of the autumn, airs this Sunday, November 18, live on WWE Network. The One Time Each Year When Raw And Smackdown Go Head-To-Head™ features a series of Raw vs. Smackdown matches, including Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on new WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Here’s the complete card, as we know.

WWE Survivor Series Card:

1. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan 2. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (subbing for Becky Lynch) 3. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 4. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: The Bar vs. AOP 5. Team Raw (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson), The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Kalisto, and/or Gran Metalik), and The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor)) vs. Team SmackDown (The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods), Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and/or Killian Dain), Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Colóns (Epico Colón and Primo Colón)) 6. Team Raw (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, and Bobby Lashley) (with Baron Corbin and Lio Rush) vs. Team SmackDown (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy) 7. Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Natalya, and Ruby Riott) (with Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and TBA) 8. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all eight matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re right. And pour one out for The Man.