WWE Revealed The Location Of Survivor Series 2019

WWE

Survivor Series 2018 is in the can, and that means it’s officially time to start thinking about Survivor Series 2019! Will Shane McMahon finally gain some ground in his sibling rivalry with Stephanie? Will the Tag Team division matter by then? Which Smackdown Superstar will face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event? It’ll be a while before we know the answers to any of those questions, but as of this morning we do know where the show is being held.