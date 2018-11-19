Survivor Series 2018 is in the can, and that means it’s officially time to start thinking about Survivor Series 2019! Will Shane McMahon finally gain some ground in his sibling rivalry with Stephanie? Will the Tag Team division matter by then? Which Smackdown Superstar will face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event? It’ll be a while before we know the answers to any of those questions, but as of this morning we do know where the show is being held.
WWE Revealed The Location Of Survivor Series 2019
Elle Collins 11.19.18 38 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 11.19.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 11.19.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 11.13.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 11.12.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 11.12.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With