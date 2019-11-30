After being absent from WWE programming since the episode of Smackdown after WrestleMania 35, Sheamus is finally making his return to the ring.



During tonight’s episode of Smackdown, a vignette played in which the Sheamus cut a promo about the current state of the blue brand, calling it “soft” and saying “now is the perfect time for the Celtic Warrior to return and ravage everything and everyone who stands in my way.” The vignette also revealed the Irish wrestler is back to his pre-mohawk hairstyle. You can watch the whole thing here:

Sheamus has a history of neck issues that were reportedly why he was out of action for so long. He was medically cleared in September, just waiting on the right time and storyline for him to Smackdown. Though his partner in The Bar, Cesaro, is also on the blue brand, the video teasing his return made it look like Sheamus will probably return as a singles competitor.

Though he didn’t give away tonight’s surprise, Sheamus did seem to tease his return on his Instagram account when he posted a photo with the caption, “Good things come to those who wait… and to those who smash their boot into faces.”