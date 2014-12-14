WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs … And Stairs Open Discussion Thread

WWE’s Tables, Ladders, Chairs … And Stairs pay-per-view (yes, it’s named that) airs live this Sunday night, December 14, on WWE Network. The show features stairs, which are important enough to put in the title. As always, the funniest fans on the Internet will be here all night long to make jokes, keep you up-to-date on results and share in your frustrations. Trust me, there are a lot of them.
Here’s your complete WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs … And Stairs card:
1. TLC Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt
2. Chairs Match: Ryback vs. Kane
3. Tables Match: John Cena vs. Seth Rollins – If Cena loses, he’s no longer #1 contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
4. Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz and Damien Mizdow (c) vs. The Usos
5. Stairs Match: Erick Rowan vs. Big Show
6. Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Luke Harper (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
7. United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) vs. Jack Swagger
8. Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella (c) vs. AJ Lee
Click here for our full list of predictions.
Reply to your favorite comments with +1 and we’ll choose 10 of the best to include in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Tables Ladders Chairs Ellipses And Stairs report. Enjoy the show, and tell me what you think of those stairs.
I hope the commentators in other languages were as on-point with the bad puns as Cole was with “Bray Wyatt has turned the tables”.
“Bon sang, ce match me donne la CHAIR de poule!”
Ziggler *did* blade, didn’t he? Red-tipped blade in his left hand at the ladder between the ropes spot, brought it towards his head, did the classic “swipe, check” move and then proceeded to bleed from Abdullah Point..?
[imgur.com]
I have no idea… I just posted a link!
How did you do that? I can’t even correct a misspakeiled word.
Commentary was pretty terrible like normal.
Dolph did pretty well, but that match was kinda sloppy.
Of course they ruined the Miz storyline. I liked their gear. Uce-blow. That was easily one of the shittiest matches I’ve ever seen.
Seth Rollins is getting better at promos.
If the top of those stairs really are 87 pounds (which they obviously are not), I do have to give props to John Cena when he launched them 10-15 feet out of the ring at Bray Wyatt. Kevin Nash talked about two big guys working together are like 2 Abrams tanks. These were like 2 T-1’s from World War 1. That stair pinch botch had to hurt like a mother fucker. Match was still pretty bad.
The crowd wants to be hot, but the matches haven’t given them a reason so far. They aren’t a hijack crowd like Chicago or Pittsburgh though unfortunately.
I loved that the best way to describe the crowd’s reaction to Cena coming out was “tepid.” Really JBL? “Brahvuhdoh?” I thought Jamie Noble was supposed to be retired from in ring action? Does it matter that the ref was out during the table thing? “OH MY GOD MAGGLE! HE AA’d 300 POUNDS” Now we know that Randy Orton for sure won’t be back until the Rumble …at least Reigns new gear looks kinda cool.
Michael literally had to count on his fingers how long Brock has been out.
Only thing to take away from the Divas match is that Brie is still prettier than Nikki, but Aj is still the best looking.
Roman, your acting classes didn’t teach you to stutter your lines. Buhlee dat.
Those Goldberg chants started pretty quick. I think the only thing over about Ryback is his catchphrase. Pretty much take what I said about Show and Rowan and you get my feeling of that match.
Rusev is trying to take Dolph’s title for selling.
Glad Wyatt got rid of the white pants. There’s only 2 kinds of people who can wear white pants: 1. Sailors and 2. No one. Dean: “Hey, I miss CZW a little bit, so let me go through a table 3 minutes into the match.” I think Wyatt’s clotheslines to Dean are the stiffest in WWE. An elbow drip from that high is probably not the best idea, it could rip your shoulder out of socket. I guess the gimmicked monitor is WWE’s way of protecting the loss.
Overall, the show was mediocre. Even if R Evolution wouldn’t have happened Thursday, this show still would’ve been pretty bad. I came in with my expectations SUPER low and it still bored the piss out of me most of the time. 3 god damn hours. Not as much of a loss of life like with Raw, but it was still close to worthless.
Was tonight the first time they’ve actively mentioned/billed Ziggler from Cleveland?
Can they just bill him from there from now on? Hollywood, Florida, really?
No. They do it every time they’re in Cleveland.
Hey Bella Twins! Rick Martel called, & he wants his finisher back.
I’m going to assume this PPV was terrible. Not going to read any comments yet because I’m about to watch it. I’ll see you guys in a couple hours and tomorrow for the B&W.
Paul Heyman comes out for the tables match, and Cena is wearing is black Summerslam, 16 suplexes shorts. Coincidence? If only he went thru 16 tables. Bee bah boo dee
Hot damn. That ladder match & Misdow’s TLC inspired ring gear made my life complete.
The Usos carrying their Slammys to the ring reminds me of Michael Scott being proud of his Dundies.
Eh.. I was half right.
[twitter.com]
To sum up all of the comments and everyone’s opinions: NXT > TLC
Even as someone who tries to understand the WWE’s thought process before endlessly bashing their product, I gotta admit I don’t really understand anything that happened on this show.
The whole Cena/Rollins match was so god damn pointless and confusing. Why did they do the ref down Rollins through the table spot if Cena was just gonna win anyway? I thought they were setting up a Rollins win which would have led up to a 3-way match at the Rumble.
and that’s the problem, they just shitted on their future by making him lose twice.
Probably to try and add excitement. Everyone probably assumed that when Cena put him through the table and the ref didn’t see it, that Rollins was going to win.
We all know that WWE doesn’t have an off season but what this PPV presupposes is: maybe it does?
At least in terms of quality, yeah. December’s have always seemed somewhat phoned in. January/Rumble through WrestleMania’s the main season with the summer being given to highlight some non-Cena/part-timers (11 – Summer of Punk, 12 – DBRY vs Punk, 13 DBRY vs the World, 14 – should have been DBRY’s title run, but SHIELD did a lot), and then the end of the year is a dry spell of forced Hells in Cells and TLCSs.
I allowed my WWE network subscription to expire after SummerSlam and didn’t renew. The PPVs aren’t worth $9.99. Raw isn’t worth my time. I enjoy reading the content from this site much more than watching WWE television.
So I guess you can say we found out tonight that Big Show is the stairmaster and Bray Wyatt is the new Shockmaster
Based on tonight’s results I think the millions of dollars the WWE is giving Brock Lesnar probably would have been better spent on coaxing Pat Patterson out of retirement to come up with finishes.
Pat Patterson wouldn’t leave NXT to save his life. He gets to live in Florida and still be a part of wrestling without traveling every week.
So, I guess they were going for “Dean Ambrose is so insane, he loses himself and thus matches”?
So, the thing that draws people to him is the thing that loses him matches. It’s like Sami Zayn being too nice. Except stupid.
Nope, that was directed at me
Pretty much. But the own-worst-enemy thing has to be all-in, and Dean has multiple flavors of crazy pulling him every which way. From a bigger picture, I’m starting think that putting two “crazy” gimmicks together requires careful handling and they ain’t getting it.
Also did that guy just call Zayne a bozo?
Riveting counterargument
nothing like that bozo
I gotta admit that I buy the theory that Cena went on early because everyone knew this PPV was going to be a catastrophe and they wanted to keep him away from it.
♫ R-evolution is a mystery
A small show that no one sees.
NXT makes a fool of WWE .
Takeover’s so long ago, don’t agree with what I just saw ♫
And so ends December to Dismember. You can find all the classic PPVS for only 9.99
This PPV seemed to illustrate 2014 for the WWE.
A pretty exciting beginning, causing us to keep our hopes up, winding down for a little bit, LOL CENA WINS in the middle, more disappointment afterwards, a bit more potential for awesomeness near the end and capping it all off with a massive “FUCK YOU!” from Vince.
NXT presents R Evolution. This was like WWE: R Creationism. Because it was such an unbelievable mess with absolutely no basis in common sense, almost like it’s the personal belief of one person that plugs his ears to any sort of criticism.
[www.51allout.co.uk]
Dean Ambrose making breakfast tomorrow.
+1, but I said “no ethnic food.”
Replay is starting. Looking forward to “Footage not Found” for Roman’s interview
That finish made a fart in church sound like Punk in Chicago.
We are just six weeks away from the return of Daniel Bryan….right?
God I hope so.
this was a decent ppv it was about as good as could be expected considering the circumstances. to hold it to the standards of nxt is ridiculous because what they’re doing on the main roster isn’t being done in nxt. you can’t pull off the kind of drama in a big setting like this that you get at nxt. there’s more time to build things in nxt than there is in raw. the stories will never be as contained and succinct in raw. and sometimes for the sake of a current story you need to give up something that happened as recently as a month ago in order to maintain progression. retconning story lines to maintain the current feud of the week is ok. its not high drama the likes of breaking bad its fucking wrestling. even if I didn’t like cena winning I still enjoyed the match. it was different than just lol cena wins it had contention and in ring drama
This match had LOLCenaWins twice!!
@HandsomeAndy i don’t think its possible. there’s to much to keep up with to many stories going on at once that things get clustered and tangled till their meaning is lost.
@BigJohn yea but that’s all he did a story can still be contained and be long it just doesn’t ramble the motivation isn’t lost. like why did kane fight ryback? what was the reason. it seems like among everything else going on it got lost. that doesn’t happen in nxt.
Hi, Triple H! Thanks for joining us!
-1 I disagree. I think they could achieve the same on raw and Smackdown as nxt. Simply make a feud mean that you don’t wrestle same match every week. He’ll face vs face over a belt they are passionate about can also work. Make the belts mean something. If Triple H is the force behind NXT he needs to take his vision and team and takeover Smackdown. Prove it can be done. Elevate Smackdown over RAW.
Contained and succinct? It took Zayne 18 months to become NXT champ.
ugh
Shockingly, a terrible lead-up to a PPV is a good indicator that the PPV will be terrible.
+wherethefailstarts
That was an 8 minute Fallout show
I thought I liked Dean Ambrose way more…
He has just turned into some cartoon character of a man and is just overdoing it.
Alex Riley wondering if Cena can recover from tonight in seven weeks…
Hooooooooooooly shit
The Royal Rumble is in six weeks!? Geez that seems like a long time away
Tables, Ladders, Chairs…and DONNNNNNNNNNTCAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRE!
Cena recovered in two months from a “six month surgery,” Alex. Shut the fuck up.
Remember on Thursday when everything was happy and good?
I was trying not to for the sake of possibly liking some part of this PPV. It didn’t work.
TLC is to DC’s Superman vs Batman as R-Evolution is to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe
I’m more invested in seeing the further adventures of Rocket and Groot (Enzo and Big Cass) than ever seeing that version of Superman (Cena) again.
Ambrose still has a better WWE Network connection than i do
I skimmed over some comments… was there some rumor (dirt sheet) that something BIG was supposed to happen tonight?
Like nWo or something? If it still can happen tmrw, don’t tell me.
@burnsyfan66
some characters work better in the NXT arena or good wrestling crowds (aka post mania, Chicago, NY, Philly) but NXT is the superior show, with superior talent. If they gave the first hour of Raw to NXT and gave the other 2 hours to the main roster… NXT WOULD BLOW RAW AWAY
@TheFakeMSol thanks for the feedback.
I don’t watch or read about NXT (Adam Rose and Bolieve didn’t really set my world on fire) but sounds like I’m missing something. Saw Flairs daughter on RAW tho, that girl needs to be brought up to the main roster like yesterday!
I read an article before TLC that the main roster locker room is jealous of NXT and that last night was going to be better as a result. I shudder to think that if they changed their plans after Thursday what they had originally planned.
Nothing good or important happened tonight.
I hate to be “that guy,” but that was a subpar PPV.
don’t worry it seems everyone is playing the role of “that guy”
With tonight’s showing, maybe that will be enough for NXT to call Dolph up to the big leagues.
+stealing the show, and my joke from 3 hours ago
Take Cesaro too.
You sound like you’re a blast to be around.
@Redshirt the Disgruntled Bengals Fan yes i’m aware and i’m refusing to acknowledge the cynicism and sarcasm
thatwasthejoke.jpg
he’s already in the big leagues nxt is the developmental stage of the wwe
That TV was all “WELCOME TO PRIME TIME, BITCH”.
That was probably the worst PPV or the year but what was the best?
If we count R Evolution, then that. If not, Wrestlemania XXX. Worst would be a tie between this one and Battleground.
Im gonna go with a tie between Wrestlemania XXX and NXT R:Evolution (and I’m going with Cami’s reason for NXT)
NXT Takeover: R-Evolution.
I paid for it as part of the Network and i’m counting it as a PPV.
Wrestlemania XXX
it really wasn’t that bad. i mean it seams like they’re all the worst if you hold them to standards.
SummerSlam.
That Ziggler kid has some potential, though. Maybe we’ll see him called up to NXT next month.
I just found out you can mute people on Uproxx. Bye bye indieguy!
wouldn’t that be a demotion seeing as nxt is the developmental league
And the top story on post show is CENA CENA CENA
If I could be serious for a moment, monitor blindness affects literally dozen of people in this country. Please be safe around all electronics when you’re playing WOW, watching the WWE Network, or attempting to brain another person.
Cena threw himself through the table. The slow mo isn’t really helping their cause.
Look at the expressions of the children at ringside behind the announcers. They are the WWE’s intended audience, right? They look bored out of their minds.
+1 to chudley
And like WWE/zoos, they’re way better once you bring in an enthusiast like Kevin Owens.
WWE is like the zoo: Kids love it in theory, but once they get there they just want to run around and buy shit at the gift shop.
Paul is legit just telling Vince why people hate Cena. Too much damn time at the top.
Wait a minute…kendo stick..being blinded as part of the feud…Did Tommy Dreamer join the writing team??
So is the plan “make everyone they love boring so they can’t help but like who we push”? Bray and Dean don’t do much in the main event. Rusev wins a short, standard Rusev match. Cesaro isn’t even on the show.