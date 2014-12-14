WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs … And Stairs Open Discussion Thread

WWE’s Tables, Ladders, Chairs … And Stairs pay-per-view (yes, it’s named that) airs live this Sunday night, December 14, on WWE Network. The show features stairs, which are important enough to put in the title. As always, the funniest fans on the Internet will be here all night long to make jokes, keep you up-to-date on results and share in your frustrations. Trust me, there are a lot of them.

Here’s your complete WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs … And Stairs card:

1. TLC Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt 2. Chairs Match: Ryback vs. Kane 3. Tables Match: John Cena vs. Seth Rollins – If Cena loses, he’s no longer #1 contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship 4. Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz and Damien Mizdow (c) vs. The Usos 5. Stairs Match: Erick Rowan vs. Big Show 6. Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Luke Harper (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler 7. United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) vs. Jack Swagger 8. Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella (c) vs. AJ Lee

Reply to your favorite comments with +1 and we’ll choose 10 of the best to include in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Tables Ladders Chairs Ellipses And Stairs report. Enjoy the show, and tell me what you think of those stairs.