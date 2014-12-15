Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs And Stairs results. The show was headlined by Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt in a TLC match and John Cena vs. Seth Rollins in a tables match.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs And Stairs report.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs And Stairs Results

1. Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler defeated Luke Harper to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Ziggler superkicked Harper off a ladder and grabbed the title to become the new champ.

2. Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The Miz and Damien Mizdow (c). Miz hit the Usos with his Slammy Award, drawing a disqualification.

3. Stairs Match: Big Show defeated Erick Rowan. Show knocked out Rowan with a punch, then covered him with the ring steps for the pin.

4. Tables Match: John Cena defeated Seth Rollins. A pre-match stipulation said that if Cena lost, he would no longer be #1 contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Cena put Rollins through a table with an Attitude Adjustment off the ropes, but the referee was knocked out. J&J Security attacked, but Cena put them through a table with a double AA. Cena and Rollins fell off the apron and went through tables at the same time, but the referee couldn’t determine which man went through first, so the match continued.

Big Show interfered and tries to take out Cena, but Roman Reigns made his return to make the save. Reigns Superman Punched Show and Rollins, and Cena put Rollins through another table with another AA for the win.

– Roman Reigns delivered a brutal backstage promo.

5. Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella (c) defeated AJ Lee. Brie Bella distracted the referee, allowing Nikki to spray AJ in the face with hair spray and hit the Rack Attack for the win.

6. Chairs Match: Ryback defeated Kane. Ryback pinned Kane after Shell Shocked.

7. United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) defeated Jack Swagger. Rusev won when Swagger passed out in the Accolade.

8. TLC Match: Bray Wyatt defeated Dean Ambrose. Wyatt won with Sister Abigail after Ambrose tried to hit him with a plugged-in television that accidentally exploded. Read that sentence a few times.