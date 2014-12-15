Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs And Stairs results. The show was headlined by Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt in a TLC match and John Cena vs. Seth Rollins in a tables match.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs And Stairs Results
1. Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler defeated Luke Harper to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Ziggler superkicked Harper off a ladder and grabbed the title to become the new champ.
2. Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The Miz and Damien Mizdow (c). Miz hit the Usos with his Slammy Award, drawing a disqualification.
3. Stairs Match: Big Show defeated Erick Rowan. Show knocked out Rowan with a punch, then covered him with the ring steps for the pin.
4. Tables Match: John Cena defeated Seth Rollins. A pre-match stipulation said that if Cena lost, he would no longer be #1 contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Cena put Rollins through a table with an Attitude Adjustment off the ropes, but the referee was knocked out. J&J Security attacked, but Cena put them through a table with a double AA. Cena and Rollins fell off the apron and went through tables at the same time, but the referee couldn’t determine which man went through first, so the match continued.
Big Show interfered and tries to take out Cena, but Roman Reigns made his return to make the save. Reigns Superman Punched Show and Rollins, and Cena put Rollins through another table with another AA for the win.
– Roman Reigns delivered a brutal backstage promo.
5. Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella (c) defeated AJ Lee. Brie Bella distracted the referee, allowing Nikki to spray AJ in the face with hair spray and hit the Rack Attack for the win.
6. Chairs Match: Ryback defeated Kane. Ryback pinned Kane after Shell Shocked.
7. United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) defeated Jack Swagger. Rusev won when Swagger passed out in the Accolade.
8. TLC Match: Bray Wyatt defeated Dean Ambrose. Wyatt won with Sister Abigail after Ambrose tried to hit him with a plugged-in television that accidentally exploded. Read that sentence a few times.
So, not ENTIRELY editorial-free.
In fairness, that Roman Reigns promo WAS brutal. It felt like an eternity when Roman tried to remember his lines.
The Reigns promo kinda fell apart when he briefly forgot to say “declare”.
I get the context but it didn’t make any logical sense to get the years wrong.
I WISH the show was headlined by Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins in a TLC match
That would have been a great finish for that feud.
This freaking show was horrendous on all fronts.
First fight was good.
My god Reigns might be the worst main eventer I’ve ever seen on the mic…
I know there’s probably someone I’m forgetting about (because they were so bad on the mic and therefore unmemorable) but damn I’m drawing a blank on anyone worse
Rikishi
It’s funny because that’s the one other person I was thinking of, but I didn’t know if anyone considered him a legit main eventer since he was only up there for about 2-3 months before he dropped back to the mid card. Hard to believe those two come from the Rock’s gene pool
Khali? Or does that not count?
Do I get banned from the comment section for mentioning Benoit? Not sure if 2K15’s rules extend here too.
Depends on your definition of main event, but I would toss RVD in there as well. Always awful on the mic I thought.
I can’t believe he messed up that bad. That’s on par with Titus O’Neill’s “if yure gonna win……………make it a win”
stop complaining. yes cena won yes roman was bland. bray won tho look at the only positive.
Hooray for everything!
No he didn’t. Ambrose lost. He could’ve been fighting an inanimate carbon rod at that point.
No, he’s right. Look at the real positive: in a few days we’ll get to watch Lucha Underground and NXT.
Why is it that people who enjoyed this show and people who use punctuation seem to be mutually exclusive?
Bray “won” in the same way Homer Simpson won his boxing fights in that boxing episode of The Simpsons: thru dumb luck.
@ScottC Then we would actually get to see the rod!
I think this might have been my least favorite PPV of all time
So I shouldn’t worry about watching then?
The ladder match was the only worthwhile one. Lucky for you, it was first.
Wow, that was a mailed in Raw Roulette
So disappointing to hear.
I think I can safely say that the matchup of Me vs Wrapping Paper was easily the 3rd best match of the night.
What was the second?
I’m probably a bit higher on Rusev-Swagger than most. Yes, it’s a repeat but I just like watching Rusev be Rusev.
Also, me vs the wrapping paper was totally overbooked. There was even a Dusty finish.
This show really was horrid. And that’s coming from the guy who said “Come on guys, Battleground wasn’t THAT bad!”
Are you de-legitimizing yourself?
Battleground sucked so very very much, but at least I kinda cared about it a little. I didn’t care about anything from this one at all.
I, for one, cannot wait to hear John Cena’s 25-minute promo to start RAW tomorrow. It will be almost as good as watching him beat Rollins and Big Show in the main event!
Watching Cena is like playing with god mode…noclip.
+iddqd
So how much time before NXT is punished for making the main roster looking bad?
They’ll send Cena to face Big Show on NXT. No one escapes punishment.
Ziggler/Harper was excellent, to be fair. Better than the one on Lucha Underground this week. A MOTC in general principle (although I can rattle off a dozen better matches this year off the top of my head, including one from three days ago, but whatever). The show rocketed to shit after that and even the generally good Ambrose/Wyatt match had to go out with a mind-bogglingly dumb finish. I’d say it was the worst show of the year, but I don’t even remember Battleground.
I just looked it up and remember liking the Wyatts/Usos match but the rest of that show looks made up. I’m not sure it really happened.
ONE from 3 days ago? Sorrry friend. 3.
It was not excellent in the slightest. It was average and having to listen to the announce team sell it like literally the greatest match they’d ever seen was painful.
Well, besides the fact that I find it weird that there’s someone who’d put only one match from TakeOver to be better than everything seen on TLCS, I’ve got to ask what is a MOTC? Match of the century?
Reigns was the absolute worst part of it because he’s suppose to represent the “future.” Usually you can ignore a bad PPV and say whatever, it’s Wrestlemania season, but Reigns is absolutely not ready. How can they be so stupid to hand the top spot over to a guy who is so raw?
10 years from now, the match description for the main event will still sound stupid.
Does the WWE keep track of how many times a user watches a particular program? I feel like everyone should watch R-EVOLUTION at least three more times in its entirety to send Vince and Co. a message.
I am 99% sure that they do. Virtually ever company tracks analytics like that on their content.
Then again, this is WWE that we’re talking about.
Oh they know. They know a lot of things about what fans enjoy/want. Problem is they just don’t give a damn.
I mean, I did that anyway.
Bray Wyatt really looks like a devious Machiavellian manipulator…. who wins matches based on total blind luck.
My favourite part of the PPV was me watching Brooklyn Nine Nine.
ha! same!
How could you call this show boring? You got a double dose of the Big Show!
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. They way to end Rusev’s streak is simple.. It doesn’t need a long feud or anything. Have him come out, say he’s bored with beating up all of these american slobs. So he issues an open challenge.
Real American hits. The fans explode because Hulk Hogan… but it’s not Hulk Hogan who comes out…
It’s Mr America! But he’s different… and he’s different because it’s Damien Sandow dressed like Hulk Hogan dressed as Mr America. ^_^
It’s perfect! It’s a much better use of Sandow’s random gimmick thing than having him mimic Miz all night (Although that is kindof fun to see…)
ok, which one of you is this?
+1 I never knew I wanted this so much!
+1 That’s beautiful.
Can I +3 that? Now THAT would be incredible!
Fun story: former employee of WWE posts on reddit saying specifically that, because of how well NXT was received, that the atmosphere at the venue was tense. From the post, “Many guys on the card tonight want to go out of their way to be the match of the night. The feeling is that a small company rivalry has started between the main roster and the NXT roster.”
So this is the result of people actually trying their hardest to put on a better show than NXT REvolution. Food for thought.
That same guy was the one who broke the news on AJ’s now 28-month-old fetus. Based on the show tonight, I’m going to be nice to the main roster guys and say that guy is full of crap.
MetsDudeIKnowThatsNotHisScreenNameIDontGiveAFuck initially broke that?
He says all kinds of shit. Some of it is spot on but he definitely isn’t the smark oracle many seem to believe he is.
Fun Anecdote: that post on Reddit is pretty much why I decided to take a chance and lose 3 hours of my life that I can never get back watching TLC tonight. I stayed for the hilarity though, so I suppose I can’t complain.
To be fair, I did say in that thread that the show was going to be shit anyway. We can’t blame the performers anymore because we KNOW they can go.
Interesting timing!
Interesting timing?
I ain’t mad, Brandon. I’m just disappoint.
Interesting timing!
Yes, but what do you think about the timing?
I’m still not so sure about the timing. What are your thoughts?
One thing is for sure. The timing is very interesting. Why did he tweet that tweet after he won the title a few days ago? WHO KNOWS. So interesting. The timing.
You know, there’s something interesting about… the timing of all of this.
BONUS RESULT: Security defeated Some Guy. Security won a 3-1 Handicap Match when Some Guy tried to start a fight in the crowd during the Jack Swagger and Rusev contest. I didn’t see anyone go for a pin, so I guess after they threw him out it they won by Count Out.
Wait really? Damn, that would have been more interesting (I’m complaining more about Twagger than Rusev. Rusev will always be boss).
Yeah. At first I thought he was another plant (Like another Army Guy trying to fight Rusev) Until I realized that made no sense DURING the match, especially with security Blanketing him to throw him out.
I’ll say this, while the weapon of choice is stupid, it was the perfect way for Dean to lose. He did everything in his power to do as much carnage and as many risks as physically possible, and when he slipped up he lost. His recklessness costed him the match and that is so fitting.
Now let’s overlook the fact that it was plugged in so tight that the back of it came off instead of unplugging.
Let’s also overlook the fact that there was a plugged in, turned on TV under the ring…
Also, I know WWE’s become complacent recently, but goddamn, not only did this show use the now completely universal Raw set, it didn’t even have it’s own poster.
I assume “Fast Lane”‘s poster will just be the words “Fast Lane” in white font on a black background.
You’re really optimistic. I’m thinking 8.5×11 copy paper “fast lane” scribbled on in Sharpie.
That TV was lucky. My TV would have loved to explode after that show.
WWE stays trollin’
I saw this in a Toys R Us a couple weekends ago and it gave me a very hearty laugh. ITS THE 20 YEARS OFF YOUR LIFE CM PUNK PACK! Comes with detachable MRSA.
WWE isn’t racist
interesting timing!
Dude, you’re the blogger: what are your THOUGHTS on the timing?
Do your job, jesus.
Again this has to be said: interesting timing. The timing sure is interesting. Timing = interesting.
No, YOU read that sentence a few times
I’m convinced HHH just trolls everybody
I might as well finally watch December to Dismember, because nothing can be worse than TLC 2014.
I can still see Matt Striker’s ass eating his own face.
Having not seen the ending to Ambrose/Wyatt, I’m assuming Bray made the TV explode with his Bayou Powers. This was what he meant when he said he would take down the machine back in the day. Prophecies, man.
Can anyone tell me one person who is better off today than they were Sunday morning?
Maybe Rusev.
Every other person who participated in TLC and Stairs is either worse, or in the exact same position they were in before the show.
I was going to say Ziggler but then I remembered the IC title curse.
Honestly I am interested in Harper again after he and Dolph killed themselves. Harper had been boring the piss out of me with all those DQ losses. Only good match all night was put on by those two guys
I don’t see how Ziggler comes out of that event looking good. He was the LAST survivor in the biggest survivor series match of ALL TIME, literally the most important guy in the company, he saved the job of 4 other wrestlers, he removed the Authority — and now he’s the Intercontinental Champion for the 5th time? The “lose every match ever” belt. How is that not a significant step back for him?
Harper looks like a goober because he’s lost every single match since being IC Champion and then lost his first defense.
It was a heatless feud, between two guys known for losing, over a belt that literally nobody wants. The only thing anyone will remember is Harper’s dive and how it looked like he might have broken his arm.
Out of all the main roster PPV’s this year, this was the twelfth.
+the numbers game
Well I’m glad I finally convinced myself for the first time since I got the network subscription that I didn’t have to watch the ppv.
No, seriously… You have to go back and watch the Reigns promo. It’s LOL worthy.
Is there anything more annoying in wrestling than Michael Cole yelling “CENA WINS. CENA WINS! CENA WINS!!!” like it’s some big fucking surprise? (Besides, you know, Cena winning).
LOOK AT THE STRENGTH OF CENA! IT’S UNGODLY!
We’ve never seen this before, folks!
That one. Makes me want to stab knitting needles in my eardrums.
Mondays, Fridays, and some Sundays: I hate wrestling, its so boring and uninspired.
Wednesdays and Thursdays: Oh yeah, its cool when they know what they’re doing!
So what exactly was the ladder in the tlc match used to reach for?
Disappointment.
@thedoorsdk +1
This would have been a very good episode of Raw.
That is neither a compliment to Raw or this show.
I’m glad Dolph won. I hope his current kind-of push continues, despite how bad things seem to be all around in WWE. Looking forward to him losing lots of non-title matches on RAW, until he loses the title to Miz at Royal Rumble.