WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018 Open Discussion Thread

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018 airs this Sunday, December 16, live on WWE Network. The show, which features tables, ladders, and conveniently enough, chairs, is main-evented by a triple-threat TLC match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, no matter where it shows up on the card. Also: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, no appearance from Brock Lesnar, and more.
WWE TLC 2018 Card:
1. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
2. Triple Threat TLC Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax
4. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
5. Mixed Match Challenge Finals: Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella
6. Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre
7. Guitar Ladder Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley
8. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
9. Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott
10. Triple Threat Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos
11. Chairs Match: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio
12. TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (if Strowman wins, he gets a Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble and Corbin is stripped of all authoritative power; if Corbin wins, he becomes permanent General Manager of Raw)
That’s a lot of matches. We’ll be here all night with results, updates, breakouts, and more. Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1, as we’ll include 10 of the best and funniest in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of TLC 2018 column. Enjoy the show!
I haven’t seen this many wrestlers in a shark tank since the time DDP went on Shark Tank with Mark Cuban.
(Sorry, pre-show open thread gets pre-show quality observations/jokes)
Oh fuck off…
To ease the pain of the Cruiser championship being consigned to the preshow, here is Rhea Ripley with Hulk Hogan arms!!
[www.instagram.com]
Charly dressed as a Sexy Felix the Cat clock
Come on, @Endy_Mion. My avatar is an AWA wrestler from 30 years ago. Do I look like I am up on current trends? ;)
Dude, not gonna lie, that was a hipster look for a while. black and white arms and the rest of it.
What’s worse: Roberts’s hair or beard?
The beard: Jinder Mahal
The hair: Nia Jax
like i said, Danny Masterson Cosplay. not a good look.
Ok, I grilled some burgers, picked up a box of wine and a handle of gin, made some chicken soup… and I still don’t feel like I’m ready for Asuka. But I am ready for eight hours of wrasslin’ who is with me!?
I’ll check back on the main shoooow!
Ok, match of the night
1) SDL tag triple
2) SDL women’s triple
3) SDL main title match
4) Balor and Drew and… yeah probably just a SDL match.
SDL
So 10 matches on the main card. When did TLC become one of the big ones? That’s insane.
I know brah, I had to get so many supplies and skip half the Pats game for this.
Sam looks like he saw dean show back up with a beard and he went hmmmmmmm
Let’s play a game….everyone book one match on tonight’s card, but don’t fantasy book it to be good., Fantasy book it as Vince Russo would have in 2000.
Opening segment, Baron Corbin is standing in the ring, cuts a work/shoot promo about how everyone in the back wants to blame him for Raw being terrible but he’s not the one that writes the show. He says that one thing that is real is his GM contract and once Braun forfeits, everyone is stuck with him and he means Everyone in the back too. Corbin says he’s not giving Braun a chance to show up later and orders Heath to start the 10 count now.
Heath gets to 3 and Braun charges the ring. Corbin tries to bail but Drew Galloway runs down the ramp, tosses Corbin into the ring…Heath kicks Baron in the dick then orders the bell be rung and the match starts. Braun picks up Corbin, two powerslams and Braun wins the TLC match without a single table, ladder or chair being used.
Since @FeltLuke beat me to the Nattie/Ruby match: Cruisers put on 20 minute 4 1/2 star match but we barely see any of it as the camera keeps cutting to the back to see who’s entering the building and a random beatdown, while the announce team can’t stop talking about Vince McMahon & tomorrow night
Natalya is about to put Ruby through a table. Anvil’s music hits and someone cosplaying him (Let’s call it Bray Wyatt) walks to the ring but as a Zombie Anvil. Nattie fake cries while Ruby pushes her off the apron through a table
Nattie and the Riott Squad all come out in uncharacteristically skimpy outfits. Match goes 1 minute of pushes, slaps, DDTs, and sloppy transitions.
Sam is growing out his Danny Masterson cosplay beard/hair. Probably cause he’s creepy and going to be sent to a ranch upstate.
Braun might show up? Because a 6’8″ 350+lb monster can travel easily incognito.
He’s like one of those terra-cotta warrior statues from China. Whole bunch of Brauns to hide behind. JK, he’s probably going to flip over an oil tanker as a distraction.
He’s disguised at Brain Strowman
Cruiserweight Championship on the preshow before the whole crowd gets in there. Seems about right. sigh
Was that seriously announced? Mf’er!
Sam Roberts is to this Pre-show what Martin Freeman was to Black Panther
Oh, it’s in San Jose? Good thing Bayley didn’t make the finals of the MMC
Over Under on Mentions of Vince being on RAW tomorrow night?
At least 2
I’m assuming the MMC Finals are on the pre-show?
-Ronnie/Nia goes 40 and ends with Nia winning via Tamina distraction
-Nattie puts the entire Squad through a table
-Lashey wins without anyone grabbing the guitar
-Cruiser match goes 2 minutes
-Finn/Drew goes 5 minutes and a no contest
-Corbin wins and becomes GM of all brands forever
-Seth/Dean ends with Dean gagging on people smelling bad and getting rolled up
-Tag match AND AJ/Bryan both go 30 seconds
-Triple Threat TLC ends with Steph climbing the ladder, becoming champ, and declaring herself The Real Man.
There. Made a worse show than what WWE is gonna put together. I think.
@Mr. Bliss Give credit to @Dave M J for booking the worst possible 2018 version of this card. You’ve certainly booked the worst 2000 version upthread!
Dang, @muchsarcasm , we may be sharing a brain. Look up to see what I was typing while you were typing.
Yikes! Let’s see if we can somehow make it even worse. Hulk Hogan comes out at the end of the tag match and does a 2 minute squash against a local talent dubbed Johnny Gawker, then does a 20 minute unscripted promo about “What’s wrong with the talent today?” as the tag teams are forced to listen silently. Any other ideas?
Anybody know what’s on the preshow? I’m probably gonna watch Pats/Steelers instead
MMC Finals