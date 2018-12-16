WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018 Open Discussion Thread

WWE

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018 airs this Sunday, December 16, live on WWE Network. The show, which features tables, ladders, and conveniently enough, chairs, is main-evented by a triple-threat TLC match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, no matter where it shows up on the card. Also: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, no appearance from Brock Lesnar, and more.

WWE TLC 2018 Card:

TLC 2018 Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

2. Triple Threat TLC Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

4. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

5. Mixed Match Challenge Finals: Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella

6. Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre

7. Guitar Ladder Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

8. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

9. Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

10. Triple Threat Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

11. Chairs Match: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

12. TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (if Strowman wins, he gets a Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble and Corbin is stripped of all authoritative power; if Corbin wins, he becomes permanent General Manager of Raw)

That’s a lot of matches. We’ll be here all night with results, updates, breakouts, and more. Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1, as we’ll include 10 of the best and funniest in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of TLC 2018 column. Enjoy the show!