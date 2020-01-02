Breaking Down WWE’s Top 10 YouTube Videos Of 2019

With WWE’s TV ratings sagging throughout 2019, it’s important to note that while their immediate reach might not be as big as it was during the Attitude Era, the company’s presence on social media is massive.
Case in point: WWE’s YouTube channel has nearly 53 million subscribers at press-time, with their top 100 videos of all time having been played upwards of 4 billion times. That’s a lot! Heck, their top 5 videos alone total up to 651 million views. (Who knew 110 million people wanted to watch John Cena kissing?)
Let’s take a deep dive into WWE’s top 10 videos of 2019. Coming in at No. 1 is the only thing that is actually some sort of sanctioned wrestling match on the entire list, though it’s of the arm variety:
That’s right: Not only did Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley arm wrestling have the most views out of any video WWE posted this year — 38 million and counting — it has nearly double the total of the No. 2 video. Keep in mind that Braun Strowman has not won a singles match on PPV since July, and Bobby Lashley is currently involved in a never-ending cuckolding/marriage angle. Braun shows up again in the No. 3 spot when he flipped Mr. McMahon’s limo back in January 2019, earning him another 19 million views.
Alternating with Strowman for the top four spots is current AEW main-eventer Jon Moxley, whose goodbye as Dean Ambrose in April scored 19 million views and was good enough for the No. 2 spot:
Ambrose appears again in the No. 4 spot as the damsel in distress, where he is rescued from a four-on-one beatdown by Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in February. This was the start of the Shield’s final run, and netted 17 million clicks:
Reigns also shows up multiple times on the list, as does the Undertaker — they even share the No. 7 spot with nearly 14 million views, when the Deadman came to the rescue of the Big Dog on a random episode of Raw in June:
The only time any women appear in the top 10, however, is in the 6 slot, with Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The wild brawl between all three WrestleMania 35 main-eventers resulted in all three women being arrested — and nearly 15 million views on YouTube:
You can find the full list below, as compiled by Wrestling Online:
WWE’s Top 10 YouTube Videos Of 2019
1. Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley arm wrestling – 38.10m
2. The Shield says goodbye to Dean Ambrose – 19.09m
3. Braun Strowman flips Mr. McMahon’s limo – 19.03m
4. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins save Dean Ambrose – 17.24m
5. Brock Lesnar attacks Rey and Dominic Mysterio – 15.44m
6. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair get arrested – 14.73m
7. The Undertaker rescues Roman Reigns – 13.97m
8. Roman Reigns beats up Shane McMahon – 12.81m
9. Cain Velasquez debuts on Smackdown – 11.42m
10. Goldberg and the Undertaker go face to face – 9.79m