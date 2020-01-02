Breaking Down WWE’s Top 10 YouTube Videos Of 2019

With WWE’s TV ratings sagging throughout 2019, it’s important to note that while their immediate reach might not be as big as it was during the Attitude Era, the company’s presence on social media is massive.

Case in point: WWE’s YouTube channel has nearly 53 million subscribers at press-time, with their top 100 videos of all time having been played upwards of 4 billion times. That’s a lot! Heck, their top 5 videos alone total up to 651 million views. (Who knew 110 million people wanted to watch John Cena kissing?)

Let’s take a deep dive into WWE’s top 10 videos of 2019. Coming in at No. 1 is the only thing that is actually some sort of sanctioned wrestling match on the entire list, though it’s of the arm variety:

That’s right: Not only did Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley arm wrestling have the most views out of any video WWE posted this year — 38 million and counting — it has nearly double the total of the No. 2 video. Keep in mind that Braun Strowman has not won a singles match on PPV since July, and Bobby Lashley is currently involved in a never-ending cuckolding/marriage angle. Braun shows up again in the No. 3 spot when he flipped Mr. McMahon’s limo back in January 2019, earning him another 19 million views.