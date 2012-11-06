WWE UK Super Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread: Hey, It’s Tuesday!

Well, this is weird. It’s Tuesday, and Smackdown will be live, so … live thread? Anybody? Let’s try it out. Maybe we can get these going on Fridays, what do you think?
WWE makes history yet again, as SuperSmackDown LIVE comes to the UK for the very first time! WWE.com explores five things to keep an eye on tonight at 8/7 CT on Syfy, including a monumental Falls Count Anywhere Match between The Viper Randy Orton and the cunning Alberto Del Rio. (via WWE.com)
1. The Randy Orton/Alberto Del Rio Falls Count Anywhere Match will just be both men collecting buffets of food and dumping trays of beans and hummus on Ricardo Rodriguez for no reason.
2. Smackdown – dubbed-in crowd noise = a really great episode of Raw.
3. Live equation: Smackdown – dubbed-in crowd noise + John Cena + other Raw guys who aren’t usually on Smackdown but are tonight, because it’s live = another episode of Raw.
4. Vickie Guerrero will have more incriminating footage of John Cena and AJ. Tonight: they were spotted by one of AJ’s classmates hanging out at Breadstix!
5. If Antonio Cesaro loses to R-Truth, we riot.
I don’t really have a Best Of Smackdown column planned, but feel free to show love to each others’ funny jokes and observations with the trusty +1. And don’t forget to read this week’s Raw report, which is just below this one on the With Leather main page.
I’m sorry I missed this gang. I was busy with family trying not to bring up politics and hoping that Nate Silver was indeed a witch. Which he probably is. I’d love if we had a regular Smackdown Live thread because it gets lonely on the interwebz without you guys.
I’m surprised that no one mentioned it (that I have seen), but why did they drop the “Opulent” O from the (apparently newly-named-after-one-day) “Fandango”?
Did they they have their spellcheck turned off? Did they find out that fandangoo was a gay porn site? (NOT VERIFIED – HONEST)
Since Linda McMahon lost her Senate race can the WWE get back to blood and brutality?
Obama retains! Punk can turn face now!
Brandon, please don’t judge us by the same number of comments. It was election night and I, at least, had to know if I would continue to be in control of my own uterus for the next four years. Also, gleefully celebrate (I’m talking full happy dance here) Linda’s loss in CT.
The Raw threads weren’t much bigger than this at first, either. If there was a Smackdown thread every week it’d grow too.
Also, I had no idea you were doing a live thread and instead went to see Cloud Atlas. Granted, even if I knew there was a thread i would have picked Cloud Atlas over Smackdown, but I would have made a few comments first.
*same=small Sorry, all the election coverage and facebook fighting has apparently murdered any spelling skills I once had.
Ricardo continues to be one of, if not the best thing about ADR. His facial expressions in the background of the Stryker interview were amazing. I really do hope that they do something with Rosa where RR is constantly getting pushed aside and is torn about helping his BFF ADR now that ADR ignores him.
I missed an Open Discussion Thread? This is the WORST. POSSIBLE. THING!
Catching up now. PTP interviewing themselves? Worth millions of dollars. Calling a penalty on Stryker for that stupid moustache and his inability to dance? Priceless
Sorry I didn’t make the live show tonight, guys. I was on stage (well…. a poorly lit floor) telling jokes about Guinea Pigs and Cake (not the same joke. Sorry :( )
moer caek!!!!
I liek caek!
caaaaaake!
I was on my way in here today and it was really cold so I was running and there was this dude crossing the street carrying a cake. Not carrying a cake like a normal person, mind you, carrying it all outstretched from his body like a Tom and Jerry cartoon. I almost ran in to him and he turned and looked me dead in the eyes and said “Hey, ::Expletive Deleted:: you almost ran in to my cake.” I looked im right in my eyes and said “Hey..(points at pudgy little belly) Do I look like I would harm a cake?”
I like jokes, tell me jokes partna!
Now that Linda has lost, I hope Raw opens up with Cena going “YEAH, AJ and I banged outside of marriage. And I didn’t use a condom because she’s on the pill. Worse comes to worse, I’ll just force her to get another abortion. So who isn’t offended now?”
I just AJ to return to pre-1000 CrazyJ.
I’m not watching live, so I’ll be back later, but:
+smackdownlivethread
I’ve decided to get all my election news from Telemundo
Nice job everyone, way to bring your A ga………..272 comments!?!
You fucking whores only care about getting a top 10 comment!
Was I the only one who thought for a split second there that Orton was going to punt ricardo in the head?
I mean, RKO on steps is really irrelevant. The head lands on the shoulder. If anything, it should hurt Orton more, right?
Well not really. The RKO is meant to drive the opponent’s face into the mat, not the attacker’s shoulder.
DAMNIT!
Vince McMahon just put your name on his list.
If Del Rio had just rope-DDTed Orton I would have creamed my pants and eaten it because shit it would have produced an antidote to AIDS.
why is alberto so handsome????????????
Millions of pesos.
REASONS.
Becossssssss
Ees hees dessssstiny
I love the guy in the background of Orton falling through the table going ‘oooo..waahey!’
That was the worst, most half-hearted E-C-Dub chant ever D:
@Lobster – When is the next for reals fighting men PPV event?
I am so there.
On the 17th is UFC 154, and there might be nose bloods
you can always check out Super fight league on youtube, they do events every Friday (for me around 10 AM).
Is the one on the 17th a UFC # one, and will there be blood spurting noses?
17th. Georges St. Pierre vs. Carlos Condit.
There’s an event this saturday, but it’s not a PPV of any sort. It is live from Macau, China, so for me, it starts like 7AM.
HotDogJoe (Burgermike’s cousin and huge Randy Orton fan): Sometimes I hear voices too! They tell me to kick people in the head! Cheer for me! I am a reptile!
ssssssnakesssssssss
RANDY ORTON IS A BUTT
Ricardo Phone Home :(
Rodriguez goes in, El Local comes out.
HotDogJoe (Burgermike’s cousin and huge Sheamus fan): This Puerto Rican guy is dirty looking!
BOOO HOTDOGJOE, GO HOME!
Ugh HotDogJoe ruins every party.
Time for them to the elevators, right?
This is the first time wrestlers have gone into the crowd since the Backhand Heard Around the World.
*nervous*
Ricardo’s about to pull out Hornswoggle from under there and hit Orton with him.
dammit I can’t stop!
JBL’s recurring thing about Michael Cole being Josh Mathews’ dad is always hilarious.
Would have marked out for ADR in a tiny Mini Cooper
Randy’s gonna dump baked beans on Ricardo and throw toast at him, isn’t he?
Spotted dick is actually pretty yummy. Especially with custard. The dessert, not the diseased penis.
gonna make him have sex with a gross lady and get a Spotted Dick
Randy’s going to blade ADR and then use the blood to make pudding.
FANDANGOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!
Brad Maddox = Robb Stark
oi46(dot)tinypic(dot)com/c2ucy.jpg
We can make it the most confusing trios ever and add in Jason Ritter (but only if his finisher includes a pun on the name Dipper). [www.google.com]
YUP!
NOPE!
@Lester – I think Titus is just fine for that job. ARUHARUHARUHARUH!
They need to bring back King of the Ring, have Brad win it, and then recruit a bunch of other wrestlers into House Maddox. He also needs a wolf.
amazing!
FANDAOO MOTHERFUCKERS
FAH;OSHGSGHSLFSF
OR FANDAGOO
MY EXCITEMENT GOT THE BEST OF ME
This feud can keep going as long as ADR says predator in every one of his promos.
We’re going to eat old stuff off the ground.
216 comments when this one posts.
We are hardcore.
:smashes himself in the face with a steel chair:
:passes out, cousin types the rest of this post:
HELLO JOE!
Haha.
+1 to you!
THAT’S HOTDOGJOE FINISHING THAT POST!
Ok I’m out! Later!!
Smackdown ends in 37 minutes :( If only there was another hour of show after that.
Find that and watch both parts, because it is pretty outstanding.
I’ll just watch a Mistico match on youtube after.
NJPW AJPW We Are Pro Wrestling Love 2012 07 01 Part 1
SOA
I’m mostly just watching MSNBC now. It looks like my bff Claire McCaskill is going to win in my home state of MO, which is great because she was running against some sort of horrifying space alien who learned about how to be a human from old broadcasts from the 1950s. Also, at one point Rachel Maddow called MO “The great state of Missouri,” which tells me she’s never lived there.
So I heard that this Matt Striker storyline is going to culminate in a Carrie homage where Cena and Sheamus will pour pig’s blood on him and his telekinetic powers emerge in a whirl of screaming and terror that will end the PG-era and pay off the Be A Star storyline.
“I can see your puppies, everyone will. ”
They’re called breasts King, everyone has them.
That’s the AJ storyline. No, probably both. And how Car Stereo breaks up. And how Kofi stops jumping.
More Maddox. *groan*
NOT A SINGLE SWING STATE CALLED YET!
THIS IS LIKE WATCHING AN ELECTION BASED ON CHRISTIAN’S KILLSWITCH!
+10000
It is responses like this that keep my funniest comments out of the Top 10 for Best and Worst reports.
+for you
dude, that was good.
Aahahah “Don’t copy me”
They’re in England so a run-in from Regal’s conjoined-twin daughters he keeps in his attic is a possibility!
When will snazzy dog going to come to Regal’s aid?
Is voting stupid?
#NO
or
:pass:
Why is Sheamus teaming with his grandmother?
“I’m the tag-team champions, sweetie.” – Buff Bagwell’s Mom
you TOTES besmirched a REAL man’s man, FRIEND!
Tyler Perry is sensing a promotional tie-in.
:( I WON’T JOKE ABOUT REGAL, SORRY
Recreating the greatest tag team of all time, Buff Bagwell and his mother.
NOBODY DISPARAGES REGAL, LOBBY!!
Have Car Stereo done their MILLIONES DE PESOS dance yet? I love that.
All they got to do is dance and they make 100$? I got to get in on that action.