Goldberg Opened WWE Smackdown And Found Out ‘Who’s Next’

We’ve certainly known it was possible that Goldberg would win the Universal Championship from the Fiend Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia yesterday, but I don’t think anybody really expected it until it actually happened. One of the first questions that raised, after “Wait, what?” was what would come next for the aging star, who was announced for tonight’s Smackdown. His appearance was brief, but it did answer the question of where things are going, and the answer won’t be a surprise to most people.



Smackdown opened with Goldberg bringing his new blue Title out to the ring. Reaction from the crowd was mixed, but with a noticeable volume of boos. Goldberg said, “It’s not about who was last, it’s about who’s next.” That was the cue for Roman Reigns’ music to hit, and he stared down Goldberg from the ramp before making his way to the ring. He got right up in Goldberg’s face, brought the mic to his lips, and declared “I’m next.” Then he dropped the mic and left.

So Roman Reigns is coming after the Universal Title, as expected, and presumably at WrestleMania. That probably means he’ll have to win in the Elimination Chamber to officially get the match made, because that’s how these things work. Still, it’s just a matter of time until the WWE Shop starts selling “Spear vs Spear” T-shirts, because everybody loves matches between wrestlers known for doing the same move.