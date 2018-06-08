YouTube

If you’re like most WWE fans, you think back on ‘King’ Wade ‘Bad News’ Barrett and think, “why in the hell wasn’t that guy a huge star?” He won the inaugural season of NXT, is a former King of the Ring winner and held the Intercontinental Championship five times, but it always felt like there was something missing. Especially during the Bad News Barrett days. Why wasn’t this 6-foot-7 guy who could work and talk not the Heavyweight Champion a few times?

On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, the former Nexus leader opened up about how ridiculous he would’ve felt resigning with a company that didn’t seem to know what to do with him or want him to be popular on his own merits, and his memories of a heated argument and a fateful middle finger on his last day.

“I’d already got to the point where I knew I was moving on and the thought of signing the new three-year deal that they had for me at that point, when I felt that way, nothing good would come out of it.” Barrett professed, “A) I was miserable being around wrestling, and being on the road, and stuff like that. And B) for me to not even have the fight in me to not even try to make the improvements I could try to make or try to make suggestions, that told me look, ‘if I did re-sign here and take whatever money they’re offering me, financially, it might make sense, but in terms of what I’m going to be putting out of it, it’s going to be bad and things are not going to improve around there at all,’ so that for me was like, ‘yeah, whatever happens to me, I have to leave and reground. And we’ll see where the future takes me.”

That set up his final day of yelling at creative, trying to have a personal moment of growth, and getting the bird from his former NXT coach.