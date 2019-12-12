A WWE Wellness Policy Violation Changed Plans For A Title Match At TLC

Earlier this week, WWE announced that two of its wrestlers, Robert Roode and Primo Colón, had been suspended for wellness policy violations . A report on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio reveals that one of these suspensions caused a planned tag title match at this Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view to be changed.

According to WOR, Roode and Dolph Ziggler, who are former two-time Raw Tag Team Champions together, were intended to challenge for The New Day’s Smackdown Tag Team Championship at TLC. Given that Roode and Ziggler won the tag team battle royal at Survivor Series, they’re not a shocking pick for Kofi Kingston and Big E’s opponents. But after Roode’s wellness policy violation, The Revival will challenge The New Day instead.

The Revival earning their TLC title shot by winning a fatal four-way elimination match on the December 6 episode of Smackdown, which makes it look like, if the WOR report is accurate, Roode was busted before last Friday. Roode wasn’t on that episode and was effectively written off the show with storyline injuries sustained in his November 29 show-opening match with Roman Reigns.

There’s no mention that a shocking return for Primo and Epico was in the works, but if they were supposed to challenge for the other tag titles or something, it’s safe to say that’s been scrapped too.