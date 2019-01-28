Becky Lynch Is Your 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

01.27.19 1 hour ago 2 Comments

WWE

As many predicted, Becky Lynch has won the women’s Royal Rumble, despite not being announced for the match. She had a Smackdown Women’s Championship match against Asuka earlier on the show, in which The Man gave it her all, but was forced to tap to a particularly painful-looking Asuka Lock.

Meanwhile Lana, who was #28 in the Rumble, twisted her ankle when she was knocked off of the ring apron during Rusev’s match against Shinsuke Nakamura. After Carmella had entered at #30, Lana continued to limp slowly toward the ring, with multiple WWE officials attempting to help her. Becky entered and argued that she should be able to take Lana’s spot since Lana obviously couldn’t compete. WWE official Fit Finlay disagreed with her at first, but after hearing the crown chanting for Becky, he gave in and put her in the match.

Watch the finish below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Royal Rumble#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHWWEWWE ROYAL RUMBLEWWE Royal Rumble 2019

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP