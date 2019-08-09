The Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Was Pulled From WWE SummerSlam, And Here’s Why

For a moment it almost looked like the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship might make it onto the SummerSlam card, which would have been the first PPV where it’s been defended since WrestleMania. If you really want to drive home how long ago that was, remember that Sasha Banks was half the team defending it. She ran for the hills after she and Bayley lost to the IIconics, who were supposed to feud with the Bella Twins, who never showed up because of Nikki Bella’s medical issues, and the belts were largely forgotten. But last week there was a segment hinting at a multi-team match, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that match was planned for SummerSlam.