The Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Was Pulled From WWE SummerSlam, And Here’s Why

08.09.19 2 hours ago

WWE

For a moment it almost looked like the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship might make it onto the SummerSlam card, which would have been the first PPV where it’s been defended since WrestleMania. If you really want to drive home how long ago that was, remember that Sasha Banks was half the team defending it. She ran for the hills after she and Bayley lost to the IIconics, who were supposed to feud with the Bella Twins, who never showed up because of Nikki Bella’s medical issues, and the belts were largely forgotten. But last week there was a segment hinting at a multi-team match, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that match was planned for SummerSlam.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2019#Paul Heyman#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSALEXA BLISSNIKKI CROSSPAUL HEYMANWWEWWE RAWWWE SUMMERSLAM 2019WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP