In recent years, WWE has made headlines as it continues to reach far and wide in an effort to develop relationships, expand partnerships and ultimately build a feeder system to the main roster.

Thanks to working relationships with Evolve (United States) and Progress (United Kingdom), some of the WWE’s brightest future stars have continued growing their respective brands while Vince McMahon awaits their eventual full-time arrival. WWE apparently isn’t content with plucking some of the top talent on its home turf, or even in the U.K.

As Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling work together in an attempt to close the gap in national interest, WWE is reportedly shifting its focus to developing a working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, according to the Wrestling Observer.